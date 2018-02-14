Toronto sweeps the season series, sending the Bulls into the break with a loss

Getting run out of the gym by Toronto on Wednesday night, was not exactly the way Fred Hoiberg wanted his team to go into the All-Star Break.

Obviously the Bulls were working against a talent deficiency in facing the top team in the Eastern Conference, but that argument could be made on most nights.

No, this 122-98 Bulls loss was different. All 48 disappointing minutes of it.

“Win or lose, you have to walk into the locker room after the game, look each other in the eye and say you were the harder playing team,’’ Hoiberg said. “We were not [Wednesday night].’’

And while he was disappointed with the Toronto game, he did praise the group for their attitude throughout all the ups and downs so far.

“That’s the thing we talk about every day is going out and competing, and playing at a high level,’’ Hoiberg said. “Our guys have bought into that. They brought it to the practice court, and obviously going out in the games – for the most part. We’ve still had some times where we’ve hit adversity, where we shut down a little bit, but I think we’ve learned from those experiences.’’

Not that slippage wasn’t expected, and that was evident against the Raptors, who have now swept the season series for the first time since the 2001-02 season.

With Kris Dunn back in the starting lineup after missing the last 11 games, the Bulls jumped out to a 33-27 first-quarter lead. Like they have far too often against the Raptors this season, however, it was short-lived. Toronto answered in the second quarter, out-scoring Hoiberg’s team of over-achievers 34-16 in the stanza, taking advantage of a cold-shooting 12 minutes in which the Bulls went just 5-for-20 (25 percent) from the field, including 0-for-6 from the field.

Game, set and match.

“I think they got the best of us,’’ Dunn said. “Shots weren’t falling, and when they’re not falling adversity hits. You gotta be able to fight through that.’’

But rather than dwell on how the final act before the All-Star Weekend looked, Hoiberg was still proud of how his players have continued to bounce back. They had a 3-20 start to the season before putting together a 10-6 record in December, which included seven straight wins, and then when it looked like they had hit hard times yet again with a seven-game losing streak in January, they rallied to win two-of-three heading into the game against the Raptors.

All the while they’ve done so with a rookie as the focus of their offense in Lauri Markkanen, and on most nights seemingly with either Zach LaVine or Dunn sidelined.

A credit to the coaching of Hoiberg this season? Just don’t ask him.

“I don’t think so,’’ Hoiberg said. “I give our guys credit. They’re the ones that come out here every day and stay positive even when the times are tough. And they’ve stayed even keel. When young teams have success, sometimes it’s hard to sustain that. You beat your chest a little bit, but our guys kept competing even after the 3-20 start and then winning seven-in-a-row, 10-of-12, they kept coming in with the right mindset.

“They weren’t overly excited about it, they stayed pretty level about it through the ups and the downs, and that’s what I’ve been most impressed with for our young group – they’ve stayed even with everything we’ve gone through.’’