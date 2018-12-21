Trade opens door for Dodgers to pursue White Sox target Bryce Harper

Will New York and Los Angeles win the sweepstakes for the two marquee free agents this offseason, leaving Chicago to finish third?

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ trade including outfielders Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp and left-hander Alex Wood to the Reds on Friday cleared space in their outfield and more importantly, the salary space they probably need to sign Bryce Harper. Manny Machado, meanwhile, reportedly will wait till after the holidays to make his decision between the Yankees, Phillies and White Sox, with the Yankees believed to be his top choice – unless the Sox or Phillies outbid the Bronx Bombers by enough to change Machado’s feelings.

Say this for the Sox in their pursuit of both superstars. They have been serious and aggressive, although it’s not known how much chairman Jerry Reinsdorf is willing to pay. It’s known the Sox are enamored with Harper, and their presentation in November made a greater impression than Harper and his camp had expected.

However, the Dodgers are a proven winner, are closer to Harper’s Las Vegas home with Hollywood offering everything he would want to advance his brand. The deal appears to set the stage, although it’s not out of the question the Dodgers have their sights set on Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto or Indians right-hander Corey Kluber as trade targets instead.

Bryce Harper, left, laughs with the Cubs' Kris Bryant at Nationals Park in Washington, the day before Game 1 of a National League Division Series. (AP)

As for Machado, who visited Chicago Monday, the Yankees Wednesday and Phillies Thursday, the Yankees and Phillies will be tough to beat. The All-Star shortstop/third baseman is reportedly telling friends in Miami he prefers the Yankees, and the Phillies, whose declared “ready to spend stupid money” make them a force in the pursuit, have that going for them. Machado has conveyed his Yankees love since this summer.

“The Phillies continue to overpay in free agency, so they are a perfect target,” an industry source said. “And they have the money. But I’m not sure he wants to play there.’’

The Sox, meanwhile, might have to overpay to land Machado or Harper. They are not in a competitive window two years into their rebuild but expect to be in another season or two, which is why they are seizing an opportunity and pursuing Harper and Machado now. While their well-regarded farm system is expected to produce talent in the years to come, converting on free agents or trading for premium major league talent is part of the plan.

The Reds, who will likely look to improve their team even more, acquired Puig, Kemp, Wood, infielder Kyle Farmer and cash from the Dodgers for right-handers Homer Baily and Josiah Gray and infielder Jeter Downs, saving the Dodgers about $14 million in luxury tax, allowing for more flexibility to spend while staying under the tax threshold.