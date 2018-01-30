Trade talks about to be turned up a notch for the Bulls over the next week

Kris Dunn was scheduled to head out west with the rest of his teammates – concussion symptoms and all – still uncertain of his availability on the three-city trip.

Nikola Mirotic (lower left leg strain) and Lauri Markkanen (personal reasons) were both iffy to travel following the Tuesday practice, according to coach Fred Hoiberg. Both, however, could meet the team in Portland before Wednesday night’s game.

But this isn’t about who’s boarding the plane for Portland for the Bulls. It’s about who’s on the flight when it touches back down early morning in Chicago on Feb. 6.

The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 8, and with one blockbuster deal already in the books courtesy of Detroit landing Blake Griffin, expect the movement of players and phone calls to start entering frenzy mode.

The Clippers might not be done moving big-name players, Charlotte is still willing to part with Kemba Walker, and the Cleveland Cavaliers are rumored to be acquiring every player in the league not named Durant or Curry.

Tis the season.

Not to be outdone, the Bulls will be players in all of the trade hype over the next week, and have more than a few pieces to be thrown overboard.

Nikola Mirotic – Two more years left on his contract (next year is a team option) – 26 years old – 16.8 points per game – .429 shooting percentage from three-point range (12th in the league).



Mirotic is not happy with the Bulls. He wasn’t happy with just 20 minutes of playing time 10 days ago in Atlanta, and he wasn’t happy being pulled out of the New Orleans game midway through the fourth quarter last week.

He’s played the role of good soldier, but both the front office and his representation know he needs to be elsewhere.

Sources indicated that the Bulls have been very active in trade talks for Mirotic, but are willing to wait it out closer to the deadline for the best draft pick possible in a return package.

What they have working for him is every team needs outside shooting, and Mirotic is not shy in that department, averaging six attempts per game.

BEST FIT: Portland, Washington, Oklahoma City, San Antonio, Cleveland, New Orleans, Milwaukee.

Robin Lopez – Two more years left on his contract (makes $14.3 million next season) – 29 years old – 12.7 points per game – .532 field goal percentage.

Lopez is a slight above average center statistically, but what he brings to the table is his basketball IQ as well as intensity.

He would like have to be packages with a Jerian Grant or maybe Justin Holiday, but for teams that need another big like a Cleveland, or have lost a big to an injury like a New Orleans, he’s a quick fix in the middle.

BEST FIT: Cleveland, New Orleans, Portland, Indiana.

Justin Holiday – Two more years left on his current contract (makes $4.5 million next season) – 28 years old – 13.3 points per game.

Like Lopez, Holiday is a player that would have to go in a package. What he does offer, however, is a perfect rotation player on a playoff team, as well as a great presence in the locker room.

He’s having a career year, and was the No. 1 option early in the season. Considering the 3-20 start for the Bulls to this season, well, life as a No. 1 option is obviously not for him.

That doesn’t mean Holiday isn’t a valuable piece. Packaged with a Lopez or Grant, maybe even in a Mirotic trade, there’s a team that could use the veteran’s services.

BEST FIT: Minnesota, Milwaukee, Washington.