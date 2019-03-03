Hawks’ win over Bulls marred by rookie Trae Young’s controversial ejection

It would’ve been an afterthought of a game on an NBA Sunday when playoff contenders jockeyed for position, but the Bulls’ 123-118 loss to the Hawks at the United Center stole a great deal of attention because of a strange, seemingly reactionary ejection of Atlanta’s rookie standout, Trae Young.

Double technicals were handed out to Young and Bulls guard Kris Dunn when the two had a minor bump-and-shove incident heading off the floor after the first quarter. It was reasonable enough, although Young’s bump had been tiny and Dunn’s shove far more demonstrative.

Young — who scored 49 points in Friday’s four-overtime loss to the Bulls in Atlanta, the first game of a rare back-to-back — later drained a 30-foot three-pointer for a 78-62 lead, placed his hands on his hips and engaged in what appeared to be a tame celebration at Dunn’s expense as Dunn walked away.

Just like that, he was sent to the showers.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young reacts after being called on his second technical foul against the Chicago Bulls during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

“I play with a lot of flare, a lot of energy, emotion and have fun,” Young said. “I just hit a shot and I just looked in the arena. I didn’t say anything. I just looked.”

Members of both teams expressed disagreement with the officials, with Dunn saying he hadn’t even realized Young gestured in his direction.

“I don’t feel he should’ve been ejected, to be honest.”

What’s happened to my beloved NBA game? So damn SOFT and SENSITIVE now, nooooo way Trae Young should be given a technical for this.. I would have been broke and out of the league in 2 years 😏🤔🙄… #LetBallersBall pic.twitter.com/0eKlxOCx8V — Reggie Miller (@ReggieMillerTNT) March 3, 2019

Former NBA star Reggie Miller — one of the great trash talkers of all time — tweeted that the game has become “so damn soft and sentitive.”

“They said he was talking,” Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce said. “It’s bothersome because it’s the NBA — guys talk. I didn’t think there was anything malicious that occurred.”

Crew chief Mark Ayotte drew a distinction between celebrating — which is “not directed at an opponent” — and taunting.

“After he made the jump shot, he stared down his opponent and was issued a taunting technical foul for his second [technical] and an ejection,” Ayotte said.

Who’s on first?

The Bulls likely were going to lose anyway, but the communication gaffe with which they ended the game was a bad look for coach Jim Boylen.

With 5.3 seconds left on the clock, the Hawks leading 121-118 and Zach LaVine at the free throw line preparing to shoot his second shot, Boylen took out center Robin Lopez and sent in guard Shaquille Harrison. That left 6-5 Wayne Selden at the bottom of the lane to battle against 7-1 Hawks center Alex Len for a rebound.

Boylen said his plan was for LaVine to make the shot so the Bulls could set up defensively and go for a steal, but LaVine missed on purpose. To the surprise of no one, Len easily corralled the rebound.

“We weren’t on the same page communication-wise,” Selden said. “I didn’t really know what to do.”

Everybody in

Bulls reserve Antonio Blakeney led a comeback effort with a 13-point fourth quarter and finished with 17, his high game since mid-November. Christiano Felicio scored a season-high 10 points.