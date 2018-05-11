Trae Young tops a list of prospects that could turn the Bulls rebuild sideways

Kris Dunn wasn’t making a threat.

The second-year guard was more matter of fact than that in talking to the Sun-Times back in late March.

If the Bulls stay put in Tuesday’s NBA draft lottery and decide to select a point guard with the sixth overall pick, well, according to Dunn, “[that selection] better be dawgs cause it will be a fight.’’

Better believe Dunn isn’t about to give up his starting spot this fall. Not after everything he’s been through to finally earn one.

What was interesting in talking about that draft scenario with Dunn, however, was his attitude toward the two perspective point guards likely on the board for the Bulls. His stance on Alabama’s Collin Sexton was a bit more forgiving than it was on Oklahoma standout Trae Young.

And there’s the red flag.

Young might very well be the better player when it’s all said and done. He may be the best shooter in the class, a player that can change the geometry of the floor much like Steph Curry has, and the perfect fit in Fred Hoiberg’s offense.

But until he proves all of that there’s a perception about Young that he has to change: There’s a feeling that Young is a bit on the soft side, and the film doesn’t lie.

It was in a Jan. 27 game against Sexton and his Sooners that Young suddenly looked very mortal. Before that road game, Young was the talk of the college basketball world, scoring at least 20 points or more in 18 straight games.

Against the in-your-face Sexton, however, Young went 6-for-17 from the field, finishing with 17 points in the loss. It also established a blueprint for the remainder of Young’s season, as opposing teams started playing him with more physicality and exposing the holes in his game.

Don’t think that Dunn, as well as many in the Association, didn’t take note of that.

That’s why the next month will be huge for the Bulls in evaluating what’s real or not with Young. First of all, he’s listed at 6-foot-2, which is a huge question mark in itself. Secondly, his defense was awful, but was that because Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger instructed him to save himself for the offensive side of the ball, ignoring the defensive side of the court?

Either way, general manager Gar Forman needs to earn his salary in the Young debate, with some in the organization much higher on Young than what was initially believed.

Just one of the draft prospects that could make or break this current rebuild at No. 6.

Three that could make it:

Jaren Jackson Jr. – One of the better two-way bigs in the draft, who will instantly improve the Bulls on the defensive end, as well as stretch the floor.

Michael Porter Jr. – As long as the medicals on his surgically-repaired back check out, Porter’s offensive arsenal from the forward spot are unmatched in this class.

Marvin Bagley III – There’s no way Bagley is there at No. 6. But what if he’s around at No. 4? Could the Bulls trade both first-round picks to move up two spots?

Three that could break it:

Young – See above

Wendell Carter Jr. – Making a safe pick who played in Bagley’s shadow at Duke has bust written all over it. Carter showed some flashes but never really distinguished himself as a top six pick.

Mohamed Bamba – A rim protector? Absolutely. But his offensive game is raw at best, and he needs to add some serious bulk to standup to the physicality at the NBA level.