Tragedy inspires Loyola senior guard Donte Ingram: ‘Failure is not an option’

An assortment of maroon, white and grey shoes trample on the basketball court, but there are no shoes that stand out more than those on the feet of Loyola senior guard Donte Ingram.

Unlike other players, Ingram wears a custom pair of Nikes — multicolored and covered with graffiti-like designs.

The acronym “FINAO” — which stands for “failure is not an option” — is painted on the outside of his foot, and it serves as a constant and sometimes painful reminder for Ingram.

On June 9, 2016, Ingram was on his way to the gym to workout like any other summer day. That was until a call from his parents stopped him in his tracks.

Ingram’s parents told him that his fellow Simeon High School teammate and friend Saieed Ivey was shot and killed in Los Angeles.

“That’s hard,” Ingram said, “still hard today.”

Ivey was one of Ingram’s first friends when he moved to Chicago from downstate Danville, Illinois, to play basketball at Simeon before his junior year of high school. The two became close friends as Ivey helped Ingram adjust to living away from home.

FINAO was Ivey’s motto, and Ingram said it’s one he now lives by.

Unlike most of Simeon’s basketball stars who move out of the city to pursue their college careers, Ingram decided to stay in Chicago. He bought into coach Porter Moser’s philosophy about turning the ship and rebuilding Loyola’s basketball culture.

After Milton Doyle, Ingram was only the second Public League player to play at Loyola since 2004.

“I take a lot of pride in it, and I think that honestly more guys will start doing that as well,” Ingram said. “I think you’ll start seeing more in state people staying in state and doing what they can do here in town.”

It was clear Ingram was bound to be a star at Loyola from the first season in 2014. He brought a certain swagger to the court. While he struggled to find consistency in his early years, Ingram developed into a two-dimensional player and a prolific scorer. He is shooting a career-best 45.7 percent from the field this season and is averaging 11.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per game this season.

Looking back, Moser is proud of how far Ingram has come and how he’s adopted a leadership role now as a veteran.

“[Ingram has] been more vocal this year than any other year,” Moser said. “He’s always led by his play and how hard he plays and what he does on the floor. But he’s made a distinct effort to be more vocal.”

Ingram was named Missouri Valley Conference tournament’s most valuable player last week after he scored 18 points in Loyola’s championship win over Illinois State that granted the Ramblers their first NCAA Tournament berth in more than three decades.

Heading into Selection Sunday this weekend, Ingram is trying to live in the moment.

“Every game, it could be our last. I just play it out and give it everything I got,” Ingram said. “I don’t want to leave anything on the court. I want to leave everything out there for my teammates.”

No matter what seed Loyola is given or who they play, Ingram strongly believes failure is not an option.

