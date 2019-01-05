Trey Burton added to Bears injury report on eve of playoff game

Trey Burton was added to the Bears injury report around 9:45 p.m. Saturday — unusual timing on the eve of the team’s wild card playoff game against the tight end’s former team, the Eagles.

Burton’s status was changed to questionable with a groin injury.He was not on the Bears’ injury report following Friday’s practice. It’s unclear what exactly triggered the change. The Bears typically have a walk-through on Saturdays before going to their team hotel for meetings.

Burton — who threw the pass to Eagles quarterback Nick Foles on “Philly Special” in last year’s Super Bowl — has played all 16 games for the Bears this season. In his five-year career, he’s played in 77 of a possible 80 games.

Pro Bowl safety Eddie Jackson, who is questionable with a sprained right ankle, is the Bears’ other compelling injury case. The Bears will announce their active players 90 minutes before Sunday’s 3:40 p.m. kickoff.