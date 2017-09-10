Tricks help, but Bears still fall to Vikings 20-17 in Trubisky’s debut

The Mitch Trubisky era, and the Tricky Era, started Monday night.

The result was familiar — the Bears lost to the Vikings, 20-17, at Solider Field — but at least the path there was interesting.

Making his NFL debut, Trubisky showed flashes of the athleticism and accuracy that prompted the Bears to trade up and draft him second. But he made the ultimate rookie mistake, throwing an interception to Vikings safety Harrison Smith with 2:32 to play in a tied game.

The Bears thought they had the Vikings stopped three plays later, but Leonard Floyd was flagged for defensive holding on a third-down stop.

Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen strips the ball from Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky. (AP)

Vikings kicker Kai Forbath made a 26-yard field goal with 12 seconds remaining.

The Bears used two gadget plays to keep the game close.

First: the trick touchdown. The Bears trailed by eight midway through the third quarter when their punt team took the field on fourth-and-6 from the Vikings’ 38. Punter Pat O’Donnell caught the snap, waited one beat, and threw a pass over the middle to running back Benny Cunningham, who ran in for a 38-yard score. It became the longest pass play the Bears had made all season. Down two, the Bears decided to kick an extra point.

Whatever momentum the Bears gained from the touchdown dissipated quickly. The Vikings needed only four plays to score again. Jerick McKinnon’s 58-yard touchdown run silenced Soldier Field, and put the Vikings up by eight again.

The Bears were lucky to score their next touchdown — a 27-yard pass to Zach Miller, the first of Trubisky’s career. Andrew Sendejo tipped the ball and it hung precariously in the air before landing in the arms of the Bears tight end.

Then, the tricky conversion.

The Bears decided to go for two — and got clever. Out of a shotgun with Jordan Howard to his right, Trubisky handed off his running back, heading left. Howard handed to Miller on a reverse, and Miller ran right — before flipping the ball to Trubisky on an option pitch for two points.

The first half was not nearly as exciting — or well-played.

Trubisky’s second drive ended in embarrassing fashion, and it wasn’t the fault of the man playing in his debut. With the play clock running out, the Bears took a timeout on fourth-and-2 from the Vikings’ 38. They ran out the punt team. Then the punt team ran back to the sideline. Then Trubisky and the offense lined up, only to watch the play clock run out. Pushed back five yards, the Bears punted.

There’s more. Cody Whitehair’s holding penalty wiped out a 26-yard completion to Tre McBride that would have given the Bears the ball at the Vikings’ 9. On the second play of the second quarter, Howard broke off a 42-yard touchdown run — that was nullified by a holding penalty on Markus Wheaton, who at that moment had yet to record his first reception of the season.

The halftime score was 3-2, the only scoring “drive” coming when the Vikings, after picking up Trubisky’s fumble, traveled five yards on three plays and kicked a 26-yard field goal late in the second quarter.

The Bears had scored on Floyd’s first-quarter safety sack of Sam Bradford, who before halftime had been deemed so ineffective that he was replaced by Case Keenum.

Trubisky went 12-for-25 for 119 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He had a passer rating of 58.6.