Trout opener, coho derby, kayak fishing seminar: WWW Chicago outdoors

We’ve got the inland trout opener, Henry’s Spring Coho Derby, a kayak fishing seminar, an Illinois B.A.S.S. Nation High School Tournament Trail event and youth turkey hunting for this weekend, not to mention that a lot of people will simply be out fishing ponds and lakes inland and coho on the Lake Michigan shoreline.

With spring really here, think I will drift back to doing Wild Weekend Wandering around Chicago outdoors on Fridays again. There’s stuff going and the weather seems likely to work out.

A couple reminders come first. I know this seems trite, but remember new licenses are needed with the new season having started on Monday, April 1. Two, the Sun-Times is going to a special Saturday sports wrapper and outdoors has expanded coverage. I think you will enjoy the look of it and some of the additions.

For a master list of what’s left in shows, swap meets, classes, etc., this winter and spring, click here. With that, to this weekend.

* The big thing this weekend is Illinois’ inland trout season opening Saturday morning. Nearby waters: Cook County (Axehead, Belleau, Green, Horsetail, Sag Quarry East and Wolf lakes); DuPage (Silver, Pickerel, Grove); Kankakee (Bird Park Quarry, Rock Creek); Kendall (Big Lake); Lake (Banana, Sand); McHenry (Lake Atwood, Piscasaw Creek); Will (Milliken).

Those 16 and older need a fishing license and inland trout stamp. The daily bag is five.

Click here for the statewide release.

* I can hardly believe it has been that many years, but Henry’s 15th annual Spring Coho Derby at Navy Pier is 7-11 a.m. Saturday. Call (312) 225-8538 for more information.

* One of our area’s top kayak anglers, Rob Wendel leads a kayak fishing seminar Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon, at Lake Michigan Angler in Winthrop Harbor. The seminar is “Learn to Kayak Fish for Trout and Salmon.”

* Minooka hosts an IBN High School Tournament Trail event Saturday from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. out of Big Basin Marina in Channahon. Click here details. I am debating if I can swing this with my family schedule, but considering the field is supposed to be 70 boats, I will try.

* The second statewide youth turkey hunt in Illinois is this weekend. I am expecting better numbers than last weekend for the first youth hunt.