04/05/2019, 08:15am

Trout opener, coho derby, kayak fishing seminar: WWW Chicago outdoors

Henry's annual Coho Derby at Navy Pier in 2016.
By Dale Bowman
We’ve got the inland trout opener, Henry’s Spring Coho Derby, a kayak fishing seminar, an Illinois B.A.S.S. Nation High School Tournament Trail event and youth turkey hunting for this weekend, not to mention that a lot of people will simply be out fishing ponds and lakes inland and coho on the Lake Michigan shoreline.

With spring really here, think I will drift back to doing Wild Weekend Wandering around Chicago outdoors on Fridays again. There’s stuff going and the weather seems likely to work out.

A couple reminders come first. I know this seems trite, but remember new licenses are needed with the new season having started on Monday, April 1. Two, the Sun-Times is going to a special Saturday sports wrapper and outdoors has expanded coverage. I think you will enjoy the look of it and some of the additions.

For a master list of what’s left in shows, swap meets, classes, etc., this winter and spring, click here. With that, to this weekend.

The big thing this weekend is Illinois’ inland trout season opening Saturday morning. Nearby waters: Cook County (Axehead, Belleau, Green, Horsetail, Sag Quarry East and Wolf lakes); DuPage (Silver, Pickerel, Grove); Kankakee (Bird Park Quarry, Rock Creek); Kendall (Big Lake); Lake (Banana, Sand); McHenry (Lake Atwood, Piscasaw Creek); Will (Milliken).

Those 16 and older need a fishing license and inland trout stamp. The daily bag is five.

Click here for the statewide release.

I can hardly believe it has been that many years, but Henry’s 15th annual Spring Coho Derby at Navy Pier is 7-11 a.m. Saturday. Call (312) 225-8538 for more information.

One of our area’s top kayak anglers, Rob Wendel leads a kayak fishing seminar Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon, at Lake Michigan Angler in Winthrop Harbor. The seminar is “Learn to Kayak Fish for Trout and Salmon.”

Minooka hosts an IBN High School Tournament Trail event Saturday from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. out of Big Basin Marina in Channahon. Click here details. I am debating if I can swing this with my family schedule, but considering the field is supposed to be 70 boats, I will try.

The second statewide youth turkey hunt in Illinois is this weekend. I am expecting better numbers than last weekend for the first youth hunt.

 

Dale Bowman

