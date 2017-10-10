Trubisky finds a fan in Bears legend Mike Singletary

Bears legend Mike Singletary is team Trubisky.

The Hall of Famer told TMZ that he’s a fan of Mitch Trubisky, who had his first NFL start on Monday in the Bears 20-17 loss to the Vikings.

While the fans base is rallying around Trubisky’s potential, Singletary, who was known as the “heart of the Bears defense” in the mid-1980s, said it’ll take time to develop the Bears No. 2 overall pick.

“[The Bears need to let Trubisky] be what he is, a rookie,” Singletary told TMZ. “I definitely think there’s a lot to work with.”

Mitch Trubisky made his NFL debut Monday against the Vikings. I Brian O'Mahoney/For the Sun-Times

Trubisky completed 12 of 25 passes for 128 yards with a touchdown and two turnovers.

Follow me on Twitter: @madkenney