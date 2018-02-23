Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane lauds Team USA gold, Jocelyne Lamoureux game-winner

Team USA celebrates winning after a penalty shootout in the women's gold medal ice hockey match between Canada and the US during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Hockey Centre in Gangneung on Thursday. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

Jocelyne Lamoureux’s game-winning shootout goal in Team USA’s thrilling victory over Team Canada in the gold medal game at the Pyeongchang Olympics on Thursday — forehand-backhand-forehand — was a move that Patrick Kane would be proud of. And sure enough, he was.

“That’s impressive. I think you’d score on an NHL goaltender with that one,” said Kane, who scored the Stanley Cup-winning goal in the 2010 playoffs and has a history of huge goals in big games. “A great move overall. Didn’t really know what she was going to do when she was coming down. She was kind of swerving a little bit, slow it down.

“It kind of reminded me of a move that Sam Gagne would do where he throws it on his backhand and brings it to his forehand and the goalie’s on the other side of the net. And I know the goalie for Canada [Shannon Szabados] is one of the best, so that’s pretty impressive under those circumstances in that big of a game.”

There might not be a bigger hockey fan — or sports fan — in the NHL than Kane, so it was no surprise that the Blackhawks’ star forward was captivated by the entertaining and riveting gold medal game.

“It was just fun to watch,” Kane said. “I went back home after [the Blackhawks-Senators] game, turned it on and I was watching it with my girlfriend and she’s like, ‘Do you have money on this game?’ I was pretty into the game, and kind of up and down with every play that was happening. I felt like a true fan. It was fun to watch.”

Team USA, which lost to Team Canada in excruciating fashion in overtime in the gold-medal game in Sochi in 2014, rallied from a 2-1 deficit late in the third period to send the game into overtime. It was an entertaining game made for a player like Kane, with several moments of individual excellence right down to Lamoureux’s game-winning goal in the shootout.

“Pretty amazing what some of those girls have been through,” Kane said. “Losing in Sochi there in a tough loss — being up 2-0. Kind of saw it the other way around [this time], being down 2-1, able to tie it up.

“I thought overtime was pretty entertaining. It would have been fun to see a little more overtime. That was a great finish with the Lamlureaux goal there in the shootout. As a hockey fan it was just fun to watch.”

Kane said he knows some of the players on Team USA. He grew up playing against the brother of Team USA defenseman Emily Pfalzer, who is from Buffalo.

“She would always be around the rink,” Kane said. “It’s just amazing to see familiar faces and see how well they’ve been doing and the success they’ve had. Couldn’t be more happy and ecstatic for them. I’m sure they’re pretty happy themselves after training for so long and it’s like you have four years of a window to get your chance. Coming up with gold in a situation like that. It was amazing to see.”

Follow me on Twitter @MarkPotash

Email: mpotash@suntimes.com