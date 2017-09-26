64 percent of Americans agree with Trump about NFL — study

Almost two-thirds of Americans agree with President Donald Trump that NFL players should respectfully stand during the playing of the national anthem, according to a recent study. (Getty Images)

Most Americans stand with President Donald Trump and his criticism of the NFL for allowing protests, a study reveals.

Some 64 percent of Americans believe NFL players should stand and be respectful during the playing of the national anthem, according to a survey of 1,633 respondents conducted by Remington Research Group on Sept. 25.

Sports fans should never condone players that do not stand proud for their National Anthem or their Country. NFL should change policy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

A little more than half (51 percent) said they are watching less football this season than in years past. Of those, 69 percent cited players using the field as a political stage for their lack of interest.

While almost two-thirds of the respondents said players should stand and be respectful during the anthem, 24 percent said they did not have to. Twelve percent were unsure.

When asked if seeing players on their favorite NFL team kneel made them more or less likely to watch in the future, 50 percent said less likely, 30 percent more likely and 20 percent said it made no difference.

Ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts, when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

According to the poll, 70 percent of the respondents considered themselves to be an NFL fan. Also, respondents were split on their feelings toward Trump with 46 percent having a favorable opinion of him, 46 percent unfavorable and the rest had no opinion.

Remington Research Group was founded by Jeff Roe, a republican consultant who worked as a strategist on Ted Cruz’s campaign. Remington was one of the few pollsters to correctly predict Trump’s presidential victory.

