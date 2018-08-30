Trust game: Bears staunchly following Matt Nagy — wherever he leads them

Bears linebacker Sam Acho disputed the notion that the onus is on the players to perform against the Packers in the season opener, so coach Matt Nagy doesn’t look bad for sitting his starters through so much of the preseason.

“Not really, because we trust him,” Acho said. “I trust coach Nagy, and when I hard the news, I trusted him and believed him. He knows what he’s doing. He continues to tell us, ‘Guys, just trust me and it’s going to work out.’

“Sometimes we don’t get it. Sometimes we don’t believe. But you trust him. He gives you tough pills to swallow sometimes. But you believe him and it works.”

We’ll see about that. One of the most interesting Bears preseasons in recent memory concluded with little resolved. If Mitch Trubisky is ready to take the league by storm, we saw little to no evidence of it in the preseason. If the Bears’ top-10 defense is ready to reach another level with rookie Roquan Smith in the middle, we didn’t see evidence of that as well.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy talks to Chiefs head coach Andy Reid after the Bears' 27-20 victory in a preseason game at Soldier Field. | Nam Y. Huh/AP photo

The Bears are intriguing, no doubt about it. They can be the Cinderella team of the year, go 13-3 and become a factor in the playoffs. Or they could fall flat and quickly be doomed to a fifth consecutive season of double-digit losses.

In fact, after Thursday night’s preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field, only one thing that has been defined heading into the regular season: This is Matt Nagy’s show. The rookie head coach has firmly established himself as the man in charge. Everything he’s done seems to have come from experience, when he has no experience as a head coach at any level ever.

Nagy has been resolute in every move he’s made. Even the few difficult situations he’s had to deal with — Roquan Smith’s holdout and the status of injured players, for instance — he’s handled well. And when he thinks outside the box like he did in sitting his starters against the Chiefs, he solidified the trust many players already have in him. They believe.

“I love coach Nagy’s approach,” Acho said. “He’s thinking, ‘What’s best for my team? What’s best for the Bears?’ He’s not thinking, ‘What does everybody else do?’ Or, ‘What would make me look good in front of my p layers or the coaches or the media? He’s not thinking that way. He’s thinking, ‘What is going to help us beat Green Bay?’ So I trust him.”

Acho’s not the only one. Akiem Hicks, the Bears’ best defensive player, has developed a relationship of trust with his head coach — not always an immediate or automatic thing for defensive players and a head coach from the other side of the ball.

“Probably seven or eight weeks ago, I might not have said [I did],” Hicks said. “But just being able to be with him through training camp and OTAs and all that stuff, I have. He is exceptional at what he does. He knows how to pull back on a team. He knows when to push us. I think his years in KC have only benefitted him when he came here.”

“His years in KC” might be the key to the whole thing. A team that is 19-45 in the last four seasons is thirsting for leadership and will believe anyone who sounds like they know what they’re doing — a Nagy specialty. Players believe in Marc Trestman in a similar situation in 2013 and they followed him into oblivion. But Nagy’s experience with Reid provides hope that what we’re seeing so far is real. He appears well-prepared.

“He definitely was. And it’s interesting that you [brought up] the coaching trees — the Parcells coaching tree; the Reid coaching tree,” said Hicks, who played for two products of the Parcells tree — Sean Payton and Bill Belichick. “That [stuff] really means something.”