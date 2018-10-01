’Trust me’: Matt Nagy says early bye is just right for 3-1 Bears

Bears coach Matt Nagy is a proud disciple of Andy Reid. Just last week he was giving credit to his mentor for helping make a smooth transition from assistant coach to head coach in the NFL.

“I think coach Reid did a hell of a job of prepping me in so many different areas of running men and running an organization,” Nagy said. “How to deal with people and relationships and how you deal with adversity. Coach Reid has been through a lot of adversity and he’s taught me not just in football, but in life.”

After Sunday’s 48-10 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Reid impact on Nagy seems more evident than ever. Reid’s teams are known for parlaying momentum into winning streaks — five or more in each of his five full seasons with the Chiefs. Under Nagy, the Bears have won three straight for the first time since 2013. Reid is known for maximizing quarterbacks. Under Nagy, Mitch Trubisky just had one of the most prolific games in Bears history — six touchdowns without an interception against the Buccaneers.

The Reid coaching-tree angle might be more prominent now more than ever during the bye week. Reid’s expertise at managing a team through the bye week — either maintaining momentum or re-charging — is evidenced by his stellar 16-3 record in the game following the bye, including 7-0 when the bye comes in Week 5 or earlier.

“What we can do now is kind of reflect at 3-1 where we’re at,” Nagy said. “We understand it’s a super-long season and I [told] the guys, ‘Listen, whether your 1-3 or 3-1, never get too high and never get too low. Just stay the course. Trust me on this.’”

With the coaching change from John Fox to Nagy, the Bears had an intensified offseason and training camp, including an extra mini-camp that all new coaching staffs get, plus an extra week of training camp to prepare for the Hall of Fame Game. The Bears also had five preseason games, though they eased their starters through it.

Still, that schedule makes this a better time for an early bye than in other seasons, Nagy said. He told his team to “take care of yourself over the bye week — your mind and your body.” He gave them most of the week off.

“It’s good for us at Week 4 or Week 5 because of the long preseason,” Nagy said. “It feels like the middle of the season to us. So they’ll do that and they promised me they’re going to come back very focused.”

It can work both ways. In Nagy’s first year in Kansas City, the Chiefs were 9-0 heading into the bye and lost three straight out of it. In 2015, they were 3-5 after a 1-5 start and won their final eight games after the bye to make the playoffs.

This team generally has followed Nagy’s lead, and his ‘Trust me’ message is more likely to resonate with the team on a roll.

“It’s how we approach it,” said linebacker Danny Trevathan, who was 4-0 after the by with the Broncos but is 0-2 with the Bears. “We’re young, but I feel we’re mature as a team. We’re going to come back hungry. We’ve been down for so long and this defense is so hungry and this offense is clicking — we’re just all pushing one another. We’re hyped on that sideline.

“That’s what you want for your team heading into the bye. The thing is, don’t get complacent. Don’t get fooled off of that and stay hungry. It’s a long season. We’ve got a big picture ahead of us. We’re not going to let down or let off the gas pedal.”