Tuning up for White Sox’ Hawk and A.J. Show

A.J.Pierzynski (left) and Ken Harrelson in the dugout before the home opener Thursday. (Photo by Daryl Van Schouwen)

Before new White Sox ambassador A.J. Pierzynski threw out the first pitch at the home opener Thursday, he sat side-by-side with Ken Harrelson in the Sox dugout, entertaining media and providing a taste of what it will be like when the two broadcast a game together this season.

Harrelson worked the home opener, one of about 20 games he’ll do in this his last season. There are fans who will miss him, and perhaps a few who won’t. Pierzynski, who has been pitching for Harrelson to be a Ford Frick Award winner and Hall of Famer, certainly will.

“The passion that he brought every day was what I admired more than anything because he would generally care,” Pierzynski said. “People would be like, ‘He’s full of crap.’ [But] he genuinely cared about the White Sox every game. That’s the thing you try to portray.”

The Sox broke out to a 4-2 lead behind right-hander James Shields Thursday on a two-run triple by third baseman Yolmer Sanchez, an Adam Engel sacrifice fly and RBI single by left fielder Leury Garcia.

Tim Anderson, shortly after stealing his fourth base in as many attempts, scored on the short sac fly to center fielder Leonys Martin by Engel.

Tigers star first baseman Miguel Cabrera left the game with a sore left hip flexor after he singled and fell after rounding first base in the first inning.

Pierzynski, a FOX broadcaster, goes back with Harrelson when he was playing high school baseball in Florida, says he will do a game with Harrelson and it will happen likely in late August or early September.

“To be able to sit down next to him and do three hours, I can listen to his stories, I can tee him up and Hawk can knock ‘em down,” Pierzynski said. “It’ll be like bowling — I’ll set all the pins up, he comes in, bowls 300.”

The respect between the two us mutual and so are the barbs, especially from Harrelson, who caught Pierzynski’s first pitch and made like he was muffing the transfer to his throwing hand, which the accomplished catcher was known to do from time to time.

Pierzynski wore a white “Hawk” cap when he threw out the first pitch.

Closing time

Joakim Soria has two saves in two opportunities, with Nate Jones serving as a “fireman” pitching in high leverage situations before the ninth, but Hahn wouldn’t be surprised to see Jones piling up saves before the season is over.

“Depending how Ricky uses him, he’s going to most likely be the guy to get the most important outs on a nightly basis,” Hahn said.

Soria, 33, has changed speeds and spotted his fastball effectively thus far.

“Yesterday [Wednesday night in Toronto] he threw a 68 mph curveball, came back with a 91 mph fastball and it was like he was throwing 150 mph,” Renteria said. “The ability to be able to change the eyesight, the eye level and the perception of velocities is huge, so when you can command the zone, and use various pitches to do that, it’s effective.

“It’s fun to watch. He’s been around a while. You can see his poise and experience is paying dividends.”

Prospect watches

Outfielder Eloy Jimenez, the No. 4 ranked prospect in baseball sidelined last week with a mild strain to his left pectoral muscle, has been hitting off a tee and is ramping his way back to action.