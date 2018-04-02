I will step out on a limb, so to speak, and suggest that wind and weather over the weekend may have played a factor in the first of two statewide youth turkey hunts in Illinois.

Harvest was down 14 percent from the first youth season in 2017.

From the Illinois DNR Division of Wildlife Resources:

Youth hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 664 turkeys during the opening weekend of the 2018 Youth Spring Turkey Season (March 31-April 1), compared to 776 during the first weekend in 2017.

The second weekend of the youth turkey season is April 7-8.  For more information on turkey hunting in Illinois, go online at https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Pages/TurkeyHunting.aspx

First weekend county results for the youth turkey season are below:

County

2017

2018

Adams

13

24

Alexander

5

8

Bond

12

3

Boone

2

2

Brown

14

10

Bureau

3

8

Calhoun

9

8

Carroll

2

6

Cass

8

8

Champaign

2

1

Christian

0

2

Clark

6

6

Clay

14

9

Clinton

6

9

Coles

4

1

Crawford

10

11

Cumberland

4

4

DeWitt

4

3

Edgar

3

3

Edwards

6

6

Effingham

9

8

Fayette

26

20

Franklin

9

4

Fulton

22

11

Gallatin

8

9

Greene

7

7

Grundy

4

1

Hamilton

17

10

Hancock

5

21

Hardin

5

6

Henderson

8

4

Henry

1

6

Iroquois

2

5

Jackson

25

14

Jasper

7

2

Jefferson

30

19

Jersey

10

7

JoDaviess

11

15

Johnson

15

5

Kankakee

0

1

Kendall

1

0

Knox

16

9

LaSalle

3

4

Lawrence

8

5

Lee

6

4

Livingston

0

3

Logan

6

1

Macon

3

0

Macoupin

15

18

Madison

7

7

Marion

19

15

Marshall

0

2

Mason

8

7

Massac

9

2

McDonough

6

2

McHenry

3

6

McLean

3

1

Menard

4

3

Mercer

9

16

Monroe

7

7

Montgomery

13

10

Morgan

10

5

Moultrie

1

0

Ogle

4

9

Peoria

1

1

Perry

17

18

Pike

18

16

Pope

7

0

Pulaski

3

7

Putnam

1

1

Randolph

26

23

Richland

4

0

Rock Island

6

7

Saline

15

2

Sangamon

4

4

Schuyler

15

10

Scott

2

3

Shelby

5

6

St. Clair

6

13

Stephenson

4

9

Tazewell

5

3

Union

31

15

Vermilion

1

3

Wabash

5

0

Warren

4

1

Washington

15

11

Wayne

17

16

White

17

9

Whiteside

6

3

Will

2

3

Williamson

25

10

Winnebago

1

6

Woodford

4

1
Total 776 644

 