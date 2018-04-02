Turkey harvest down 14 percent, first statewide youth season: Illinois hunting

I will step out on a limb, so to speak, and suggest that wind and weather over the weekend may have played a factor in the first of two statewide youth turkey hunts in Illinois.

Harvest was down 14 percent from the first youth season in 2017.

Here’s the word from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:

From the Illinois DNR Division of Wildlife Resources: Youth hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 664 turkeys during the opening weekend of the 2018 Youth Spring Turkey Season (March 31-April 1), compared to 776 during the first weekend in 2017. The second weekend of the youth turkey season is April 7-8. For more information on turkey hunting in Illinois, go online at https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Pages/TurkeyHunting.aspx First weekend county results for the youth turkey season are below: