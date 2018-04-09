Turkey harvest over the two youth seasons in Illinois–March 31-April 1, April 7-8–was down nearly 25 percent from the spring of 2017. I suspect a good bit of that was due to the weather on both weekends.

Here is the word the from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:

A brief summary of the 2018 Illinois Youth Spring Turkey Season from the IDNR Division of Wildlife Resources:

Youth turkey hunters harvested a preliminary total of 1,156 birds during the 2018 Illinois Youth Turkey Season. In 2017, a total of 1,531 turkeys were taken, marking a record harvest. Weather undoubtedly was a factor in this year’s decline in harvest as youth hunters experienced unseasonably cold temperatures throughout the four-day season. The dates for this year’s season were March 31-April 1 and April 7-8. This was the second year two youth turkey hunting weekends were open for the entire state. Previously, there was one weekend dedicated for the north zone and one for the south. This year, a total of 5,274 youth turkey permits were issued, including 106 permits for special hunt areas. In 2017, 5,601 permits were issued, including 106 for special hunt areas. The top 5 counties for harvest during this year’s youth season were Randolph (43), Jo Daviess (34), Adams (33), Fayette (33), and Jefferson (33).

The table below shows Illinois Youth Turkey Season preliminary harvest figures for both the north and south zones by county, with numbers from 2017 and 2018.

County 2017 2018
Adams 35 33
Alexander 14 13
Bond 21 8
Boone 7 6
Brown 25 15
Bureau 9 17
Calhoun 23 15
Carroll 7 9
Cass 21 22
Champaign 6 1
Christian 1 3
Clark 11 15
Clay 24 12
Clinton 13 11
Coles 6 3
Crawford 16 13
Cumberland 6 5
Dekalb 1 0
DeWitt 7 7
Edgar 3 3
Edwards 9 11
Effingham 15 13
Fayette 50 33
Franklin 16 15
Fulton 41 21
Gallatin 12 16
Greene 13 16
Grundy 4 0
Hamilton 33 22
Hancock 20 25
Hardin 9 9
Henderson 14 9
Henry 5 10
Iroquois 10 7
Jackson 41 29
Jasper 11 6
Jefferson 44 33
Jersey 23 14
Jo Daviess 29 34
Johnson 19 9
Kankakee 4 1
Kendall 1 0
Knox 29 22
LaSalle 5 5
Lawrence 13 15
Lee 18 8
Livingston 1 3
Logan 7 2
Macon 4 0
Macoupin 28 26
Madison 18 11
Marion 39 27
Marshall 5 5
Mason 15 10
Massac 14 5
McDonough 13 5
McHenry 11 11
McLean 6 2
Menard 11 7
Mercer 17 26
Monroe 14 12
Montgomery 30 14
Morgan 18 12
Moultrie 2 0
Ogle 23 13
Peoria 12 3
Perry 28 27
Pike 53 25
Pope 17 8
Pulaski 8 14
Putnam 1 1
Randolph 40 43
Richland 8 1
Rock Island 12 13
Saline 23 9
Sangamon 10 11
Schuyler 27 17
Scott 8 5
Shelby 13 12
St. Clair 11 17
Stark 1 1
Stephenson 15 14
Tazewell 6 6
Union 41 25
Vermilion 11 8
Wabash 6 1
Warren 7 5
Washington 21 16
Wayne 30 26
White 28 16
Whiteside 15 9
Will 2 5
Williamson 37 17
Winnebago 13 13
Woodford 7 3
TOTAL 1531 1156
     

 

 

 