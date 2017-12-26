Bears mailbag: Is this John Fox’s last game? Who takes his place?

The Sun-Times’ experts can answer your Bears questions all week on Twitter. Here’s a sampling of queries sent to @PatrickFinley, who responds with more than 280 characters:

Bears head coach for 2018 is….? — Joe Barczak (@jtbcubs) December 26, 2017

The person who convinces the Bears he’s the best coach to transform Mitch Trubisky from an intriguing quarterback prospect into the face of the franchise. That’s probably a current offensive coordinator — the Patriots’ Josh McDaniels, the Eagles’ Frank Reich (or quarterbacks coach John DeFillipo) and the Saints’ Pete Carmichael are logical starting points. Remember: there are always sitting head coaches who are surprise firings that wind up landing jobs. That’s how the Bears hired John Fox three years ago, after all.

John Fox is entering what is likely to be his last week as the Bears' head coach. (AP)

How can the bears expect different results if they don’t hold people accountable for their shortcomings. Bellamy should have been cut after the Tennessee game last year and Fox fired after GB this year. Just two examples. — donald krause (@donaldkrause2) December 26, 2017

You’re cutting a player for dropping a touchdown pass? There’s a reason most teams don’t operate that way: because they don’t want to lose talent just to prove some grand point to the other 52 guys on the roster. As for Fox, Bears chairman George McCaskey has said all along he’d be evaluated at the end of the year. If the Bears had a more logical interim on their staff, though, I think he might have gotten the ax after the 49ers loss.

@patrickfinley Patrick do you really believe Ted Phillips is looking for a new HC rather than Ryan Pace? — CHITOWN💯 (@chi_town1hunna) December 26, 2017

I don’t. You’re referencing a Tweet from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Sunday that said Phillips, the Bears’ president and CEO, is doing his homework on potential head coaching candidates. Let’s be clear about this: as long as Ryan Pace is the team’s GM and the Bears’ organizational structure stays the same, he’ll be the one selecting the next head coach. He can lean on Phillips for support, of course.

Any way John Fox returns next year? This team really still plays for him — Johnny (@Coach_mitch3) December 26, 2017

You’re right in that the Bears haven’t quit. For all the critiques of Fox — many of them deserved — he knows how to manage a professional locker room. Three years after the circus that was Marc Trestman’s final season, the Bears don’t resemble the dysfunctional mess Fox inherited. But they’re not a good team — Fox has won only three NFC North games in three seasons. I believe the Bears will part with Fox. Look at this way: If Fox stays for the final year of his contract and makes changes to his staff, what offensive coordinator would come here facing the potential of a one-and-done? If Pace keeps Fox and the team underperforms next year, then Pace would be fired, too. Those are two good reasons for Pace to make a change.

