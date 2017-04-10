Twitter Q&A: Answering all things Mitch Trubisky before Bears debut

The Sun-Times’ experts can answer your Bears questions all week on Twitter. Here’s a sampling of queries sent to @PatrickFinley, who responds with more than 140 characters:

@patrickfinley How do you personally expect Mitch to play on monday? Like in the preseason or more struggling? #bears — Manuel Crow (@manuelthecrow) October 3, 2017

It’s safe to say that the Bears rookie won’t have the same 103.1 passer rating he put in Week 1 of the preseason against many Broncos players who have since been chased out of the league.

Rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky signs autographs Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, at Family Fest at Soldier Field. Sun-Times photo by Patrick Finley.

For one, it’s the regular season; for another, he’s facing the Vikings, who play a fierce, physical style that’s centered around their double-mug blitz, in which linebackers rush over both centers of the shoulder.

Trubisky will roll out a lot — that way, the Bears can halve the decisions and coverage reads he has to make. His athleticism will keep the defense honest and make the run game better.

Stat prediction for Trubiski Monday night – and go — Chicago Hitman (@chicago_hitman) October 3, 2017

No more dancing around it, I guess. He won’t have the same high completion percentage as Mike Glennon, but the Bears hope he won’t throw the same number of interceptions, either. Let’s go with this stat line: 18-for-29, 215 yards, one touchdown, one pick and a very average passer rating of 81.8. And here’s a new one: 45 yards rushing.

Can we expect far more diverse play calling Monday night now that we have a QB capable of doing it all: RPOs, roll outs, PA, deep shots etc — zane berger (@zberg034) October 3, 2017

“Diverse” isn’t the word I’d use. The offense will be different than the one Glennon’s been running, but the Bears won’t stretch Trubisky’s knowledge too far in his debut. I’ll be watching for more play-action passes and roll outs, which will allow Trubisky to show off his accuracy on the run. The Bears will use some run-pass options, sure, but remember: this ain’t college. Calling too many planned quarterback runs is the fastest way to send your new starter to the trainers’ room.

As for deep balls: Trubisky throws a better one, with more zip, than his predecessor. But who’s going to catch it? And will the Bears have an appetite for risk when they’re trying to avoid turnovers?

How does he sell the wildcat play when he's lined at WR ? — Martin dekelaita (@MartyDek78) October 3, 2017

Did you see Jay Cutler lined up at receiver during the Dolphins’ London game Sunday? He had his hands on each hip and stood statue-still, like he was waiting on a train in a painting (Related: Jay is the best). Contrast that with Glennon, who actually blocked on a wildcat touchdown this year when lined up at the same spot — receiver along the right side.

Can Bellamy start being a baller too? — Juan Uribe's Cup (@Billywires) October 3, 2017

This is in reference to the receiver’s assertion that Trubisky is a “baller.” Thought experiment: had Bellamy caught a potential game-winning Week 1 touchdown from Glennon with less than a minute left, would the veteran quarterback still be starting for the resurgent 2-2 Bears? I think he would.

