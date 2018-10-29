Ty Lue’s firing serves as reminder of job security to Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg

Chicago Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg questions a call during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. | Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The Tyronn Lue firing in Cleveland was just another reminder for Fred Hoiberg of just how fragile these NBA coaching positions have truly become.

Considering Lue brought the city its first championship in any major since 1964, and made it to the NBA Finals for three-straight seasons, and then was still cut loose after an 0-6 start, well, no wonder Hoiberg consistently stays clear of talking about his own mortality in this profession with any sort of detail.

“I have a lot of respect and admiration for Ty Lue for what he did, going in there and taking over midway through [the 2015-16 season] and taking that team to a championship,’’ Hoiberg said on Monday. “It’s not easy when you have those types of personalities and players, and finding a way to have them buy in, and he did that, bringing them to a championship in Cleveland. To have that happen this early in the season with some of the injuries that they’ve had, it’s tough.

“Again, Ty is a very well-respected coach all around the league. I know that for a fact. He’ll have another opportunity, I’m confident in that as well. But it’s tough. This is a tough job. It’s a lot of stress, a lot of pressure. You have to find a way to continue to grind, to keep going, but yeah, it’s a tough day when a fellow coach that you have a lot of respect for, it happens to him so early in the season.’’

The opposite spectrum of Lue, and for that matter mostly every other coach in the league except a chosen handful? Golden State’s Steve Kerr, who is basically as untouchable a coach as the Association has these days, felt bad for Lue, but wasn’t shocked.

“I wasn’t shocked because this is the NBA,’’ Kerr said. “I felt bad for Ty because he’s a great coach, and I know what he’s accomplished and what he gave to the team, but this is the NBA.

“As coaches we are all completely dependent on our circumstances. Those circumstance always include talent, but they also include management, ownership support that you receive. Throw all those things together and this is a really volatile profession where unfortunately coaches generally get fired every single year. Even guys like Ty who have done fantastic jobs and won a championship. It’s part of the business.’’

“Hell of a journey”

When Warriors forward Alfonzo McKinnie returned to the United Center — a place he grew up not too far away from — as a member of the defending NBA champions, he was overcome with emotions.

“I didn’t expect anything like this to happen,” McKinnie told reporters before the game. “I wanted it to happen. I prayed for it to happen. But at the time, it wasn’t looking promising.”

McKinnie wasn’t given a direct path to the NBA, so he paved his own.

After being lightly recruited out of Marshall High School and undrafted out of the University of Wisconsin – Green Bay, McKinnie paid $150 to tryout for the G League.

Cutting that check in 2016 might’ve been McKinnie’s best investment ever.

Fast forward to last season, McKinnie, 26, made his NBA debut with the Raptors.

After being waived at the end of the season, McKinnie ultimately earned himself a spot on the Warriors after impressing coach Steve Kerr at training camp.

“It’s been a hell of a journey — a lot of ups and downs,” McKinnie said. “To start from where I was at until now, I’m just grateful for the opportunities that I was blessed with and I’m just trying to make the best of it.”