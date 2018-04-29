Tyler Chatwood, Cubs complete sweep of Brewers

Maybe the Cubs’ starting rotation just needed some predictable weather. Delays and postponements haven’t been an issue recently, and the Cubs starters have put together a stretch of strong outings.

That doesn’t seem to be a coincidence.

“It really matters,” manager Joe Maddon said before Sunday’s game. “The starting pitchers, you want to give them rest sometimes but they don’t need rest right now. That extra day or two is not necessary. They want to get out there and pitch. Starters, real starters, and we’ve got five real guys here, so they want to stay as close to that fifth day as possible.”

Tyler Chatwood, pitching on his normal rest, continued the strong starting pitching, throwing seven shutout innings while giving up two hits to help the Cubs beat the Brewers 2-0 and complete the four-game sweep. Chatwood did walk three, raising his total to 22 on the season, but kept Brewers hitters off balance and helped the Cubs win their sixth straight over Milwaukee.

Tyler Chatwood delivers during Sunday's game. | Getty Images

Cubs starters allowed no earned runs over 27 innings during the four-game series. As a team, Cubs pitchers gave up two runs, cooling off a team that had won eight straight before coming to Wrigley. Entering Sunday, Cubs starters had posted a 1.09 ERA and a .153 opponents’ batting average over the previous five games.

Overall, the Cubs have won four straight and six of seven and are a season-high five games above .500.

Chatwood, who gave the Cubs their sixth straight quality start, also gave them the lead in the fifth with an RBI single off Zach Davies. Addison Russell tripled to lead off the inning, and after a Jason Heyward strikeout, Chatwood singled through a drawn-in infield to give the Cubs the lead.

The Cubs added to their lead in the sixth. Anthony Rizzo was hit by a Davies pitch and advanced to third on a Willson Contreras double to left. After Kyle Schwarber was intentionally walked, Russell’s sacrifice fly to center brought in Rizzo for a 2-0 lead, in another game where the Cubs’ early troubles with starting pitching felt like a distant memory.

“I think season in-progress, post all-star break, that’s when you’re looking for that extra day now and then. But coming out of camp this year, my goodness, they had a good camp. They got the requisite number of innings pitched in camp, and then season breaks and all of a sudden everything goes askew,” Maddon said. “I think that, combined with the weather, it’s been hard to command their pitches. It just has. It’s not an excuse. It’s just true. Let’s get them back on a rhythm, let’s get them into some decent weather. We got some guys that rely on feel (with) some of their pitches. That’s hard to do when the weather’s this tough.”

Carl Edwards Jr. pitched a scoreless eighth and Brandon Morrow got the final three outs for his seventh save in seven tries.