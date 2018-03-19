Tyronn Lue steps down as Cavaliers coach to deal with health issues

Tyronn Lue is stepping away from being Cavaliers coach for "time being." | David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Tyronn Lue is stepping down as the coach of the Cavaliers “for the time being” to deal with his ongoing health issues, the team announced Monday morning.

Lue will be on a one-week plan to address his health issues and is trying to return to the bench next week, according to NBA.com.

Lue said he’s been dealing with chest pains and other “troubling symptoms.” Despite all the tests he’s undergone, Lue said doctors haven’t pinpointed a diagnosis yet.

Lue has missed parts or all of three games because of his health issues. Most recently, he missed the second half of the Cavaliers’ 114-109 win over the Bulls Saturday at the United Center.

“After many conversations with our doctors and Koby and much thought given to what is best for the team and my health, I need to step back from coaching for the time being and focus on trying to establish a stronger and healthier foundation from which to coach for the rest of the season,” Lue said in a statement.

“While I have tried to work through it, the last thing I want is for it to affect the team. I am going to use this time to focus on a prescribed routine and medication, which has previously been difficult to start in the midst of a season. My goal is to come out of it a stronger and healthier version of myself so I can continue to lead this team to the Championship we are all working towards.”

Cavaliers star LeBron James said that Lue stepping away was “well overdue.”

LeBron James said that coach Tyronn Lue’s stepping away from coaching is “well overdue. #Cavs pic.twitter.com/MNesTxq4gn — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) March 19, 2018

James previously said Lue’s illness was impacting the team, according to Cleveland.com.

“I mean he’s the captain of the ship, so absolutely,” James said. “We worry about his health, obviously. That’s way more important than this game of basketball. We know he’s been doing everything he needs to do to stay healthy — [maybe he should] take even more measures to get himself right.

“Everything that’s been going on with our year, it’s just another one.”

Follow me on Twitter: @madkenney