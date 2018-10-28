Cavaliers fire head coach Tyronn Lue after 0-6 start: reports

The Cavaliers have fired head coach Tyronn Lue after losing their first six games of the 2018-19 season, reports The Athletic and ESPN. Assistant coach Larry Drew, who previously served as a head coach for the Hawks and Bucks, is expected to be promoted to interim head coach.

Lue, a former NBA point guard, took over as the Cavaliers’ head coach midway through the 2015-16 season after the team fired David Blatt. With LeBron James leading the way on the court, Cleveland made three straight NBA Finals and won a championship under Lue. However, that success was largely attributed to James’ greatness rather than Lue’s superb coaching acumen.

Now that James is in Los Angeles, the Cavaliers have struggled badly out of the gate this season. They’re coming off a 119-107 loss to the Pacers on Saturday night that dropped them to 0-6 on the season. Kevin Love is shooting 32 percent from the floor. The defense, which was already bad a year ago, doesn’t look much better.

Lue finishes his time in Cleveland with a 128-83 win-loss record during the regular season.