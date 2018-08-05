Cardinals claim Padres’ Tyson Ross off waivers

The Cardinals added some pitching help by claiming Padres right-hander Tyson Ross off waivers Sunday. The addition won’t cost St. Louis anything other than the roughly $500,000 in remaining salary on Ross’ contract, which expires at the end of the season.

Ross, 31, will report to the club in Miami, where the Cardinals and Marlins are set to start a series Monday.

The right-hander has posted a 4.45 ERA with 107 strikeouts and 52 walks in 123.1 innings for the Padres this season. He’s started all 22 of his appearances and should provide reinforcement to a Cardinals’ pitching staff that’s been led by the breakout performance of Miles Mikolas.

Player movement in MLB isn’t as common after the July 31 trade deadline, but players can still be moved if they clear waivers. The Cardinals skipped that process by straight up claiming Ross, which gave the Padres 48 hours to decide whether to accept the claim, trade Ross or pull him back off waivers. The Cardinals’ announcement indicates the Padres let the claim go through.

It’s been a few years since Ross was having major success in the big leagues. From 2013-15, he emerged as one of the Padres’ best players with a 3.07 ERA over 99 appearances (80 starts) and made the 2014 NL All-Star team. However, he pitched just one game in 2016 due to shoulder issues and has battled to get back into form since then.