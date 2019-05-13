‘Uber super-utility guy’ Kris Bryant surging for Cubs

Making his first appearance there since July 20, it didn’t take long Sunday night for Kris Bryant to be challenged at first base.

With the Brewers’ Lorenzo Cain on first in the top of the opening inning, Christian Yelich hit a grounder to Bryant. Instead of going to second, Bryant feigned a throw, touched first to retire Yelich, then threw to second to trap Cain in a rundown for a less-traditional but probably easier double play.

“Right off the bat, I get a ball and I have to turn two and I’m like jeez, I haven’t taken a ground ball over here in maybe a year and half or something,” Bryant said. “I don’t even know. It’s just kind of instincts.”

Those baseball instincts have been a hallmark of Bryant’s game since coming to the Cubs in 2015. When manager Joe Maddon puts Bryant at first base, left field, right field or wherever, he’ll know what to do. There’s no concern Bryant will freeze or look out of place, and Sunday was another example of that versatility.

Kris Bryant hits a home run in the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on May 12, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

“It’s great. Kris is kind of like a uber super-utility guy it seems like,” Jon Lester said. “He plays all the outfield positions, and (Sunday) he slides over to first. Makes a great double play (in the first inning).”

Already this season, Bryant has started at his customary third base along with right field, left field and now first base. In the last four games alone, Bryant has seen time at those four positions, which has added flexibility for Maddon with Ben Zobrist still out of commission.

It’s a role Bryant seems to relish.

“I enjoy it. I don’t mind moving around at all,” Bryant said. “I know that’s what Joe likes to do and I’m ready for it.”

And to make things better for the Cubs, it’s not like Bryant’s offense has suffered as he’s moved around the diamond. If anything, his production is increasing.

Maddon noted that some people wonder whether switching from position to position can negatively affect production. But Bryant, Maddon said, “thrives” when he’s moving around.

“It just keeps it fresh for him. I think he likes the freshness of it. I think it also probably takes something off the hitting, where he spends more time thinking about his defense,” Maddon said. “He’s able to utilize his athleticism. I think it keeps it fresh. That’s probably the best way I could describe it.”

On Sunday, Bryant went 3 for 4 with a homer and scored three runs. His 22-game streak of getting on base is the longest in the majors, and he finished the 10-game homestand with a .353 average.

Not bad for a guy who got off to a slow start.

“He’s such a versatile guy, and then obviously his offense speaks for itself,” Lester said. “We all knew that Kris wasn’t going to be what he was a couple weeks ago. He’s starting to look like the Kris of old and feeling healthy. That’s obviously a huge boost for our club.”

Coincidence or just a regression to his mean, Bryant’s numbers have jumped since he first used an axe-handle bat in late April at Arizona. On Sunday, Bryant’s pink Mother’s Day bat did indeed have the axe-handle, and he said he’d stick with that style.

At this point, there’s no reason for Bryant to change. He’s hitting well and the Cubs are in first place, having won eight straight series for the first time since July 28-August 27, 2008.

“It’s always next guy up. We trust everybody on this team,” Bryant said. “It’s really fun to be a part of.”