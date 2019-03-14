UChicago Medicine to be presenting sponsor of Sun-Times’ WNBA, Sky coverage

The Chicago Sun-Times has long outclassed the competition on sports

coverage in Chicago.

Now, not even the Sky is the limit.

Starting Sunday, the University of Chicago Medicine will become the

presenting sponsor of Sky and WNBA coverage in the Sun-Times

throughout the 2019 season. The Sun-Times’ award-winning sports staff will

retain editorial control over team coverage, with UChicago Medicine presenting

each Sky story through an advertising sponsorship, both in print and online

at suntimes.com.

“We see this as a groundbreaking relationship — one that hopefully will serve

as a model for other organizations like UChicago Medicine to become presenting

sponsors for other team coverage,” Sun-Times Editor-in-Chief Chris Fusco said.

“Other media outlets long have used the ‘presented by’ concept to attract

sponsors, and we know that our readers will welcome regular news and features

about an up-and-coming franchise like the Sky.”

Sun-Times reporter Madeline Kenney will serve as the newspaper’s Sky beat

writer. Kenney — a Loyola University graduate who began her career at the Sun-

Times on the social-media desk — has covered everything from preps to college

basketball to hockey for the paper. She also has worked for SB Nation as a

WNBA Game Day reporter.

“We are excited to join the Sun-Times in this pioneering partnership to bring

regular coverage of professional women’s basketball to Chicago readers,” said

William “Skip” Hidlay, Senior Vice President, Chief Communications and

Marketing Officer of UChicago Medicine. “We believe the Chicago Sky is a great

team as deserving of sports coverage as the Bulls, Bears, Blackhawks, Cubs and

White Sox. The Sun-Times came up with a creative new sponsorship model to

make regular coverage of women’s sports a reality.”