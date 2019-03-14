UChicago Medicine to be presenting sponsor of Sun-Times’ WNBA, Sky coverage
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
The Chicago Sun-Times has long outclassed the competition on sports
coverage in Chicago.
Now, not even the Sky is the limit.
Starting Sunday, the University of Chicago Medicine will become the
presenting sponsor of Sky and WNBA coverage in the Sun-Times
throughout the 2019 season. The Sun-Times’ award-winning sports staff will
retain editorial control over team coverage, with UChicago Medicine presenting
each Sky story through an advertising sponsorship, both in print and online
at suntimes.com.
“We see this as a groundbreaking relationship — one that hopefully will serve
as a model for other organizations like UChicago Medicine to become presenting
sponsors for other team coverage,” Sun-Times Editor-in-Chief Chris Fusco said.
“Other media outlets long have used the ‘presented by’ concept to attract
sponsors, and we know that our readers will welcome regular news and features
about an up-and-coming franchise like the Sky.”
Sun-Times reporter Madeline Kenney will serve as the newspaper’s Sky beat
writer. Kenney — a Loyola University graduate who began her career at the Sun-
Times on the social-media desk — has covered everything from preps to college
basketball to hockey for the paper. She also has worked for SB Nation as a
WNBA Game Day reporter.
“We are excited to join the Sun-Times in this pioneering partnership to bring
regular coverage of professional women’s basketball to Chicago readers,” said
William “Skip” Hidlay, Senior Vice President, Chief Communications and
Marketing Officer of UChicago Medicine. “We believe the Chicago Sky is a great
team as deserving of sports coverage as the Bulls, Bears, Blackhawks, Cubs and
White Sox. The Sun-Times came up with a creative new sponsorship model to
make regular coverage of women’s sports a reality.”