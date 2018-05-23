Umpires for Cubs game, Southpaw deliver stuffed animals at children’s hospital

MLB Umps Care Charities at Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago, Ill. Wednesday, May 23, 2018. | Courtesy of J.Geil Photography

While Cubs and Indians players participated in their game-day rituals, four MLB umpires for Wednesday evening’s Indians-Cubs game at Wrigley Field spent the day delivering furry friends to young patients at a children’s hospital.

As part of the UMPS CARE Charities, umpires Ted Barrett, Lance Barksdale, Will Little and Tom Woodring, along with White Sox mascot Southpaw handed out stuffed animals — courtesy of Build-A-Bear — to patients at Comer Children’s Hospital located in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

The main goal of the umpires visit was to offer words of encouragement and brighten the days of children coping with cancer and other serious illness.

The children were allowed to choose their own animal as well as outfits — including Cubs and White Sox uniforms — for their new furry friend.

Check out photos of Wednesday’s visit:

This was the 142nd hospital visit that MLB umpires have made since the UMPS Care Charities was founded in 2006. It was also the third of 15 scheduled visits for this season.