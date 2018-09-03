Uncertain future with Cubs for walk-prone Tyler Chatwood

MILWAUKEE – Tyler Chatwood expected to be in a pennant race with the Cubs in September.

But nobody expected this.

On the day his replacement in the rotation pitched another six strong innings, Chatwood quietly returned to the Cubs after a miserable second start for Class AAA Iowa on Sunday.

Five months into a three-year, $38 million deal, the hard-throwing right-hander expected to lock down the end of the Cubs’ rotation when the season started has no idea where the ball is headed when he lets it go.

Chatwood has the highest walks-per-nine-innings rate in Cubs history.

After a two-start minor-league rehab assignment for a mysterious hip injury, he’ll finish the season in the Cubs’ bullpen, on mop-up duty, his future as a Cub in doubt.

“The arm’s still great. The stuff is still great. Obviously, it’s a command issue,” manager Joe Maddon said. “We’ve just got to get him out there throwing strikes again. I don’t have any answers right now.”

Chatwood, who has walked 93 in 101 2/3 innings for the Cubs, on a pace that would make him the first Cub with at least 100 innings to walk more than seven batters per nine innings. He’s at 8.23, which would make him one of only six in major-league history to top eight – first since Bobby Witt 31 years ago.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, he might have thrown his worst inning of the year to finish his short start at AAA Sunday. That third inning started like this: walk, walk, triple, walk, walk, hit by pitch.

He struck out the seventh batter of the inning and left the game.

“I’d like to believe an offseason of just chilling out [will help] and trying to become probably less mechanical and more external – just seeing the target and throwing the baseball to it,” Maddon said.

What’s certain is that the way Chatwood is finishing this season, the Cubs have no way to bank on him as a starter heading into next spring – if he’s still with the team.

The Cubs have a club option for 2019 on Monday’s starter, Cole Hamels. And Mike Montgomery has proven this year he’s more than a capable option. And don’t forget Yu Darvish.

Could they even consider handing Chatwood a rotation job? Would he have to earn one in the spring? Something else?

“I think it’s too early to call something like that,” Maddon said. “And hope there’s that epiphany that arises and all of a sudden the ball’s going where he wants it to again. But it’s hard to really evaluate all that based on what we’ve seen to this point.”

Note: The Cubs lost reliever Luke Farrell to the Angels in a waiver claim. Pitchers Rob Zastryzny and Cory Mazzoni both cleared waivers and returned to AAA Iowa.

E-Z PASS LANE

Most walks per nine innings in a single-season in Cubs history (min. 100 IP):

Tyler Chatwood, 2018 101.2 93 8.23*

“Sad” Sam Jones, 1955 241.2 185 6.89

Adonis Terry, 1894 163.1 123 6.78

Turk Lown, 1951 127 90 6.38

Turk Lown, 1956 110.2 78 6.34

*-With one month left.