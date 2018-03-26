Under NFL’s proposed catch rules, Bears’ Zach Miller scored TD vs. Saints

ORLANDO, Fla. — Under the proposed revisions for what constitutes as a catch in the NFL, Bears tight end Zach Miller scored a touchdown in New Orleans last season.

That’s according to NFL senior vice president of officiating Al Riveron, who originally overturned Miller’s touchdown catch against the Saints by later citing extremely debatable evidence on video.

Speaking at the NFL annual meeting at the Ritz-Carlton Grande Lakes on Monday, Riveron detailed the proposed changes to the catch rule, which were made by the NFL’s competition committee.

The most important note within the change is: “Movement of the ball does not automatically result in loss of control.”

Bears tight end Zach Miller (86) prepares to haul in a 25-yard touchdown pass from MItch Trubisky in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Saints. Miller appeared to make the catch, but suffered a dislocated knee on the play — and the play was ruled incomplete upon video review. (Butch Dill/AP)

In his decision to overturn Miller’s catch on Oct. 29, Riveron said that the ball was loose and that he didn’t regain control. Riveron was rightfully criticized for his decision. It included rebukes from his predecessors, Dean Blandino and Mike Pereira.

Miller made a leaping 25-yard reception in the end zone over Saints safety Rafael Bush on a pass from quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

Miller suffered his devastating knee injury on the play. He required emergency surgery to repair a severed popliteal artery behind his left knee. The surgery saved his leg from potential amputation.

Asked directly about Miller’s non-TD in regards to the proposed rule changes, Riveron had only a one-word answer: “Touchdown.”

The Bears presented Miller with the ball from his reversed touchdown, which reads “Remarkable touchdown catch.” He shared a picture of it on Twitter following Riveron’s news conference.