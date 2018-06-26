Under radar prospects helping build White Sox organizational depth

The White Sox’ top prospects have been talked about, fantasized over and projected into future major league lineups so much they have almost become household names, even for the casual Sox fan.

When the big league team on the field is suffering through a 26-51 record as the halfway point of the season approaches, that’s going to happen. Projected future stars such as outfielders Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert and right-hander Michael Kopech would probably draw a bigger crowd for autograph hounds than most on the current roster. With all due respect to today’s major league Sox, so it goes in the life of a rebuilding organization, and the yearning for the next big thing.

For director of player development Chris Getz and general manager Rick Hahn, organizational depth – an element sorely lacking for the Sox for much too long — is going to be as big in the long run as their premium prospects are. And in that regard, the advancement in the first few months of this season by a number of lower level, under-the-radar prospects is equally as encouraging as Jimenez’ fluid rise in the system. So was the first half Carolina League championship won by Class A Winston-Salem.

“Absolutely,’’ Getz said. “There are lots of good things going on down below.”

Class AA Birmingham Barons infielder Danny Mendick. (Photo by Kim Contreras)

With a fair amount of satisfaction throughout the organization last week, the Sox promoted 16 minor league prospects to higher levels. Eighteen prospects from their two Class A levels, low A Kannapolis in the South Atlantic League and high Winston-Salem and AA Birmingham in the Southern League, played in All-Star games last week. One of them, outfielder Joel Booker, was MVP of the the Carolina League game.

“It shows there’s talent down there that’s performing up to expectations and getting recognized by others in the league,’’ Hahn said.

Some under-the-radar prospects mentioned by Getz to keep an eye on: Kannapolis shortstop Laz Rivera, Kannapolis second baseman Tate Blackman, Birmingham infielder Danny Mendick, Birmingham left-hander Bernardo Flores and Birmingham right-handers Zach Thompson and Matt Foster.

Through Monday, Rivera was batting .346/.395/.502; Mendick has 10 homers and a .250/.322/.436 hitting line; Flores had a strong first start at Birmingham after his promotion from Winston Salem, where he posted a 2.55 ERA over 12 starts; Thompson pitched to a 1.78 ERA in 22 relief appearances at Winston-Salem, earning a promotion to Birmingham and Foster did the same after posting a 2.57 ERA with seven saves, 40 strikeouts and seven walks in 28 innings at Winston-Salem.

Additionally, Birmingham outfielder Alex Call, Great Falls Rookie League shortstop Lenyn Sosa, Winston-Salem right-hander Tyler Johnson, Kannapolis shortstop Luis Curbelo and Kannapolis outfielder Craig Dedelow are forcing their way up prospect rankings while Booker has graduated from under-the-rader to on it, adding to an ample Sox crop of outfield prospects headlined by Jimenez and Robert but also including Micker Adolfo, Blake Rutherford, Luis Gonzalez and Luis Basabe.

As fans were waiting out a rain delay at Guaranteed Rate Field before the Sox game against the Twins, they watched Oregon State second baseman Nick Madrigal, the team’s No. 4 overall pick in the draft two weeks ago, playing in the finals of the College World Series on the big stadium screen.

Meanwhile, at Rookie League Great Falls, fifth-round pick Jonathan Stiever, a right-hander from Indiana, got off to a good start. In two short starts covering six innings, Stiever hasn’t allowed a hit and has struck out 12 while walking two.

During a year in which the farm system has taken numerous hits on the injury front – the good signs both big and small — are welcome.

“A lot of checkpoints have been hit for a lot of these players,’’ Getz said. “It’s definitely an exciting time for the organization when you can move these guys forward.”