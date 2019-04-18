Our Pledge To You

04/18/2019, 02:01pm

Update on Burnham and 31st Street launches: Chicago lakefront boating access

Resized/Sun-Times

Soldier Field in the morning light across Burnham Harbor in Novemeber.
Dale Bowman/Sun-Times

By Dale Bowman
@BowmanOutside | email

Boaters should be able to launch and park again at both Burnham and 31st Street harbors, as of today.

Westrec Marinas executive vice president Scott Stevenson announced that today at the Mayor’s Fishing Advisory Committee meeting. Originally, the launches were expected to be closed through May 1.

Be advised, that launching and/or parking may be limited at 31st at times.

 

