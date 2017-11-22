Update on Leonard Floyd: Fox says ‘more than likely’ he’s put on IR

Leonard Floyd has probably played his last snap for the Bears this season. Coach John Fox said the team will “more than likely” move him to injured reserve after the outside linebacker hurt his right knee Sunday.

Fox didn’t rule out arthroscopic surgery to fix the medial collateral and posterior collateral ligaments in his knee. Floyd was lucky to avoid tearing his ACL on Sunday, when he needed to be carted off the field after cornerback Kyle Fuller ran into his leg while trying to make a tackle.

Floyd, the Bears’ first-round pick in 2016, had 5 ½ sacks this season.