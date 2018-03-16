It has finally happened: No. 16 UMBC stuns No. 1 Virginia 74-54

This is the night a No. 16 seed finally knocked off a No. 1 seed in the first round of the NCAA Tournament?

The University of Maryland-Baltimore County defeated No. 1 Virginia 74-54 on Friday in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Cavaliers were the unanimous No. 1 team in the AP Poll. The game was tied 21-21 at halftime.

The Cavaliers aren’t a great offensive team, but they seem particularly out of rhythm on offense.

This is not uncharted territory for Virginia.

CHARLOTTE, NC - MARCH 16: Jairus Lyles #10 of the UMBC Retrievers reacts after a score against the Virginia Cavaliers during the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Spectrum Center on March 16, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775103375

In 2014, Virginia was a No. 1 seed and trailed by five at halftime to Coastal Carolina but wound up winning 70-59.

The closest a 16 seed has ever come to upsetting a No. 1 was in 1989 when East Tennessee State lost 72-71 to top-seeded Oklahoma and 16th-seeded Princeton lost 50-49 to No. 1 Georgetown.