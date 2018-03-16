It has finally happened: No. 16 UMBC stuns No. 1 Virginia 74-54
This is the night a No. 16 seed finally knocked off a No. 1 seed in the first round of the NCAA Tournament?
The University of Maryland-Baltimore County defeated No. 1 Virginia 74-54 on Friday in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Cavaliers were the unanimous No. 1 team in the AP Poll. The game was tied 21-21 at halftime.
The Cavaliers aren’t a great offensive team, but they seem particularly out of rhythm on offense.
This is not uncharted territory for Virginia.
In 2014, Virginia was a No. 1 seed and trailed by five at halftime to Coastal Carolina but wound up winning 70-59.
The closest a 16 seed has ever come to upsetting a No. 1 was in 1989 when East Tennessee State lost 72-71 to top-seeded Oklahoma and 16th-seeded Princeton lost 50-49 to No. 1 Georgetown.