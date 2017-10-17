Urban Meyer’s wife, Shelley, apologizes over Colin Kaepernick tweet

Shelley Meyer, the wife of Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer, apologized for a tweet she made about Colin Kaepernick. (Getty Images)

Colin Kaepernick’s attorney revealed over the weekend that they have filed a collusion grievance against the NFL and its owners.

Shelley Meyer, the wife of Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer, reacted to Kaepernick’s collusion claim on Twitter. She wrote: “What-ever. He made his choices.” The tweet has since been deleted.

Shelley Meyer then followed it up with a tweet about Tim Tebow, her husband’s former quarterback at Florida. When someone on Twitter said they’d take Tebow over Kaepernick, Shelley Meyer responded: “A million times. No comparison at all!!” That tweet also has been deleted.

Kaepernick has been the central figure in the national anthem protests that began last year over racial injustice.

Several people commented about it on Twitter, among them an NFL writer and Kaepernick’s mother.

Her flip remark speaks volumes on where she stands on civil rights issues. — Teresa Kaepernick (@B4IleaveU) October 16, 2017

Shelley Meyer later apologized for the tweets.

1/1-Dear twitter-I apologize for an earlier tweet that has had content injected by others that that has nothing to do w my tweet. It was… — Shelley Meyer (@spinnershells) October 16, 2017

2/2-referring to behaviors/choices by any human, owning those choices, and the possible consequences that may follow. The end. — Shelley Meyer (@spinnershells) October 16, 2017

Kaepernick has not been picked up by an NFL team this season after opting out his of contract with the San Francisco 49ers last year.