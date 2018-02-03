Urlacher, Lewis, Moss, Owens highlight 8-person Pro Football Hall of Fame class

In this Jan. 15, 2006, photo, Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher attempts to sack Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme in an NFC divisional playoff game in Chicago. Urlacher was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. | Morry Gash/AP

MINNEAPOLIS — Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher terrorized opposing offenses from the middle of the field. Randy Moss and Terrell Owens did the same to defenses on the outside.

The two hard-hitting linebackers and two big-play receivers highlighted an eight-person class voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. Safety Brian Dawkins also received at least 80 percent support from the 47 Hall of Fame voters, along with contributor Bobby Beathard and senior nominees Jerry Kramer and Robert Brazile.

But the biggest stars of the class are the two linebackers that made it on their first tries, and the pair of lightning-rod receiver who sometimes caused as many problems for their own teams as for the opposition. Moss also made it on his first try, while Owens needed to wait for his third year on the ballot to get enough support.

Moss and Owens each played for five teams in their careers as they often wore out their welcome with their inability to get along with teammates and coaches at times.

But at their best, there were few players ever able to strike fear in defenses as much as Moss and Owens, who were both all-decade selections for the 2000s.

Moss burst on the scene as a rookie in Minnesota in 1998 when he caught a league-leading 17 TD catches and helped lead the Vikings to the NFC title game. His combination of speed and athleticism made him the game’s most dangerous big-play threat and led to the phrase “You got Mossed” for embarrassed defensive backs.

He led the NFL in TD catches five times, including his record 23 for New England in 2007, and earned four All-Pro selections. He finished his career with 982 catches for 15,292 yards and ranks second all-time with 156 TD receptions.

Owens entered the league as a third-round pick by San Francisco in 1996 but developed into a star known for some memorable playoff appearances, including his winning 25-yard TD catch to beat Green Bay in 1999; his 177 yards in a comeback win against the Giants in 2003; and his nine catches for 122 yards in the 2004 Super Bowl against New England just seven weeks after breaking his leg.

Owens ranks second to Jerry Rice with 15,934 yards receiving and is third on the all-time touchdowns receiving list with 153.

Lewis is widely considered one of the greatest middle linebackers, winning two AP Defensive Player of the Year awards and earning eight All-Pro selections. He anchored a dominant defense for the 2000 Baltimore Ravens in a season that ended with him winning Super Bowl MVP, then retired as a champion after Baltimore closed his last season with a title win over San Francisco in February 2013.

Lewis joined tackle Jonathan Ogden as the only Ravens voted into the Hall of Fame as both of the team’s first-round picks in its initial season of 1996 received the high honor.

Lewis’ career was also marked by legal problems off the field. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of obstruction of justice after initially being charged with murder in connection with two killings following a Super Bowl party in Atlanta in January 2000. Lewis was also fined $250,000 by the NFL.

Urlacher wasn’t far behind Lewis with his play on the field and is the latest in a line of great Chicago middle linebackers to make the Hall, joining Dick Butkus, Mike Singletary and Bill George. He was the Defensive Player of the Year of 2005 and joined Lewis on the 2000s all-decade team.

Dawkins spent most of his 16-year career in Philadelphia, earning five first-team All-Pro selections for his versatility that included 37 career interceptions and 26 career sacks. He became the first player in NFL history with a sack, interception, fumble recovery and touchdown catch in the same game against Houston in 2002.

Kramer got passed over 10 times previously as a finalist before finally getting enough votes as a senior to become the 14th member of the Vince Lombardi Packers to make the Hall. Kramer helped anchor the Green Bay line for 11 seasons, winning six NFL titles and making the block that cleared the way for Bart Starr’s TD sneak in the “Ice Bowl” for the 1967 NFL championship.

Brazile was a finalist for the first time after a 10-year career for the Houston Oilers that included five straight All-Pro selections.

Beathard helped build four Super Bowl champions in Miami and Washington and made seven trips to the title game during more than three decades as a personnel executive with a sharp eye for talent.

Five offensive linemen were among the 15 finalists, with tackle Joe Jacoby getting eliminated in voting that reduced the candidates to 10, and tackle Tony Boselli, guards Alan Faneca and Steve Hutchinson, and center Kevin Mawae getting cut in the next round of voting.

Cornerback Ty Law also made it to the final 10 in his second time on the ballot. Defensive backs John Lynch and Everson Walls, receiver Isaac Bruce and running back Edgerrin James were the other candidates eliminated in the first cuts.

Capsules of those voted into the 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame:

Bobby Beathard, General manager/personnel administrator

1966-67 Kansas City Chiefs, 1968-1971 Atlanta Falcons, 1972-77 Miami Dolphins, 1978-1988 Washington Redskins, 1990-99 San Diego Chargers.

Contributor nominee. … Noted for his adept eye for talent through a career that spanned more than three decades. … Served as scout for Chiefs and Falcons before being named director of player personnel for Dolphins in 1972. … Integral part of Miami.

Robert Brazile

Linebacker, 6-4, 241, 1975-1984 Houston Oilers, 10 seasons, 147 games.

Senior nominee. … First round draft pick, sixth overall, by the Oilers in 1975 NFL draft … Held team record with 147 straight games played … Also started seven playoff games … Made instant impact on defense as a rookie and helped Houston to 10-4 record for first winning season in eight years … Earned Defensive Rookie of the Year Honors … Team leader that helped transform franchise highlighted by three straight playoff appearances, 1978-1980 … Helped Oilers to three consecutive 10-win seasons (10-6 in 1978, 11-5 in 1979, 11-5 in 1980) … Registered career-best 185 tackles (95 solo, 98 assisted) during 1978 season … Started at outside linebacker in back-to-back AFC Championship Game appearances (1978-79) … Spectacular pass rusher; recorded career-best 6 1/2 sacks in 1976 and 1980 … Career statistics include 13 interceptions, 14 fumble recoveries … All-Pro five straight seasons, 1976-1980 … Selected to seven Pro Bowls … Named to NFL

Brian Dawkins

Safety, 5-11, 200, 1996-2008 Philadelphia Eagles; 2009-2011 Denver Broncos, 16 seasons, 224 games.

First year eligible. … Chosen in second round (61st overall) by Philadelphia in 1996 draft. … Voted Eagles’ Defensive MVP five times. … Helped Eagles to eight playoff appearances. … Started in four NFC championship games, one Super Bowl. … First-team All-Pro five seasons (2001, 2002, 2004, 2006 and 2009). … Earned his first of nine Pro Bowls after 1999 season. … First player in NFL history to get a sack, interception, fumble recovery and touchdown catch in same game (vs. Houston, Sept. 29, 2002). … Set Eagles record for most games played. … Voted to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s. … Intercepted pass in 15 straight seasons. … Led Eagles in interceptions back-to-back seasons (1997-98). … Made 37 career interceptions, returned for 513 yards and two touchdowns. … Had multiple interceptions in a season 11 times. … Averaged nearly 100 tackles per season throughout career. … Made 26 career sacks, including three in final season with Broncos to help Denver to division title, 2011.

Jerry Kramer

Guard, 6-3, 245, 1958-1968 Green Bay Packers, 11 seasons, 130 games.

Senior nominee. … Fourth round pick (39th overall) by Packers in 1958 NFL Draft … Anchored offensive line of Lombardi-era Packers … Packers recorded winning records in all but his first and last season … Named All-NFL five times (1960, 1962, 1963, 1966, 1967) … Selected to three Pro Bowls … Handled team<

Ray Lewis

Linebacker, 1996-2012 Baltimore, 17 seasons, 228 games.

First round pick (26th overall) by Ravens in 1996 NFL Draft … Hard-hitting linebacker and team leader on punishing defense … Started at middle linebacker in four AFC championship games and two Super Bowls … Twice named Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year (2000, 20003) … Earned Most Valuable Player honors in Ravens<

Randy Moss

Wide Receiver, 6-4, 210, 1998-2004, 2010 Minnesota Vikings, 2005-06 Oakland Raiders, 2007-2010 New England Patriots, 2010 Tennessee Titans, 2012 San Francisco 49ers, 14 seasons, 218 games.

First-round pick (21st overall) by Vikings in the 1998 NFL Draft. … Made instant impact with 69 catches for 1,313 yards and a league-leading 17 touchdowns in rookie season. … Named AP Offensive Rookie of the Year. … Eclipsed 100-catch mark in back-to-back seasons, 2002-03. … Recorded career-best 111 catches for 1,632 yards for Vikings in 2003. … Set NFL record with 23 touchdown receptions in his first season with Patriots, 2007. … Started in four conference championship games and two Super Bowls. … Registered 10 or more TD catches in a season nine times. … Led NFL in TD receptions five times (1998, 2000, 2003, 2007, and 2009). … Became second player to eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving 10 times. … Career numbers include 982 catches for 15,292 yards and 156 TDs. … Also scored touchdown on punt return; threw 2 TD passes and scored four two-point conversions. … Earned All-Pro honors four times. … Voted to six Pro Bowls. … Selected to NFL All-Decade Team of 2000s.

Terrell Owens

Wide Receiver, 6-3, 224, 1996-2003 San Francisco 49ers, 2004-05 Philadelphia Eagles, 2006-08 Dallas Cowboys, 2009 Buffalo Bills, 2010 Cincinnati Bengals, 16 seasons, 219 games.

Drafted in third round in 1996 by San Francisco. … Prolific receiver with great hands and ability for big plays. … Career totals: 1,078 catches for 15,934 yards, 14.8 yards per catch and 153 TDs. … Yardage total ranks second all-time, touchdown reception total is third most in NFL history. … Set then-record for catches in single game with 20 against Bears, Dec. 17, 2000. … Had 60 or more catches in all but three seasons. … Had nine 1,000-yard seasons over 11-year span. … Eight seasons with double-digit TD receptions. … Led NFL in TD catches three times (16 in 2001, 13 in 2002, and 13 in 2006). … Set career high with 1,451 yards in 2000, and 100 catches, 2002. … Voted All-Pro five times (2000-02, 2004, 2007). … Selected to six Pro Bowls. … Voted to NFL’s All-Decade Team of 2000s.

Brian Urlacher

Linebacker, 6-4, 258, 2000-2012 Chicago Bears, 13 seasons, 182 games.

First-round pick (ninth overall) by the Bears in the 2000 NFL Draft.. … Named Defensive Rookie of the Year after registering a career-high eight sacks and two interceptions. … Named NFL’s Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year, 2005 after helping Bears lead NFL in fewest points allowed by posting 171 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss, and six sacks. … Passionate team leader who helped Bears to win four division titles (2001, 2005-06, 2010). … Made four tackles and recorded two passes defensed in Bears’ 39-14 win in 2006 NFC Championship Game to earn berth in Super Bowl XLI. … Registered outstanding performance in 2010 NFC Championship Game with nine tackles, one assist along with a sack and interception returned for 39 yards. … Bears’ all-time leading tackler. … Led Bears in tackles eight times. … Career statistics include 41 1/2 sacks and 22 interceptions. … Scored five career TDs (two interception returns, two fumble recoveries, and one TD reception). … All-Pro five times. … Voted to eight Pro Bowls. … Named to NFL All-Decade Team of 2000s.

Source: Pro Football Hall of Fame.