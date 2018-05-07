Patrick Kane, Alex DeBrincat score in Team USA’s win over Germany at Worlds

Blackhawks forwards Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat played starring roles in Team USA’s 3-0 win over Germany at the 2018 IIHF World Championships on Monday. The victory keeps the Americans unbeaten in the round robin stage of the tournament, which is being held in Copenhagen.

The U.S. held a 40-25 advantage in shots on goal and netminder Keith Kinkaid, a member of the Devils, stopped all 25 chances for a shutout. The Germans, which include new Hawks forward Dominik Kahun, lost their third straight game. It’s looking unlikely the team will be able to repeat its run to the gold medal game at the 2018 Olympics.

Kane, the USA captain, dominated against the Germans with a goal and two primary assists. He opened scoring mid-way through the second period with a one-timer on the power play for his first goal of the tournament.

Minutes later, Kane assisted on another power play goal, this time scored by Hurricanes forward Derek Ryan. Michigan defenseman Quinn Hughes, one of the top prospects in the 2018 NHL Draft, earned the other assist.

DeBrincat scored the Americans’ third goal after a perfect set-up from behind the net by Kane. The Germans didn’t have any presence in front of the net, leaving DeBrincat with a fresh chance alone after a nice wraparound move from Kane. It was DeBrincat’s first point in the tournament.

Kane now leads the Americans with five points in three games at Worlds. Their next game comes Thursday against Latvia. The playoff stage begins May 17.