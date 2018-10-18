Ex-USA Gymnastics head was unaware of charges when he went on vacation: attorney

In a statement late Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, the Walker County district attorney's office in Huntsville, Texas, said that Penny has been arrested after a Texas grand jury indicted him, alleging he tampered with evidence in the sexual assault investigation of now-imprisoned gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. Penny now awaits extradition to Texas. | Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

DALLAS — The attorney for former USA Gymnastics President Steve Penny says her client had no clue of a Texas grand jury indictment when he traveled to Tennessee on a family vacation.

The Walker County district attorney’s office says Penny was arrested Wednesday by a fugitive task force after being indicted for allegedly tampering with evidence tied to the sexual assault investigation of imprisoned gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Penny’s attorney, Edith Matthai, says her client was arrested at a vacation cabin in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, while he was with his wife and three children.

She says authorities made no attempts to order Penny to Texas before the arrest. The attorney said Penny is “confident that when all the facts are known it will be shown that he did nothing criminal.”