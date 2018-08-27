Value added: Jon Lester does everything but get the win as Cubs beat Mets 7-4

During a Cubs season when so much has been made of wasted free agent money on pitchers, Jon Lester offered a six-inning reminder Monday of why the Cubs believed he was worth $155 million after the 2014 season.

His command looked shaky early, but he recovered on a 90-degree night, with a stiff outbound wind, to shut down the Mets after the rough start during a 7-4 victory in the opener of a three-game series at Wrigley Field.

He also lined a two-out single to center for two runs and the lead in the third.

He picked off a guy in the fifth (not a typo).

Jon Lester saves face, literally, when he reacts quickly enough to catch Jose Reyes' line shot back to the mound to end the sixth.

And on his final pitch of the night Jose Reyes lined a shot back toward his face that Lester gloved as he fell to his backside on the mound.

“I don’t think Jon’s given enough credit for how good of an athlete he is,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon.

On this night he did everything but earn his 15th victory of the season.

If Lester’s 27th start of the season had any extra meaning on a late-August night against the crappy Mets it might be in his value as the rare good bet among pitchers signed to long-term free agent deals.

It’s a point that resonates during this hang-in-there, wait-for-the rotation Cubs season – a season with preseason hopes that were pinned hard to free agent newcomers Yu Darvish and Tyler Chatwood.

A week ago Darvish was shut down for the season because of recurring elbow issues with the clock set to resume on the value of his six-year deal next spring. Chatwood (sore hip), who signed a three-year deal in December, has walked more than anyone else in baseball in the majors – then walked five more Monday night in a minor-league rehab assignment for AAA Iowa.

Lester, who won two World Series with the Red Sox before signing with the Cubs, is nearly four years into a six-year deal that already includes two All-Star selections, a Cy Young runnerup performance, a National League Championship Series co-MVP award, nine postseason starts for the Cubs and the most coveted World Series ring in baseball history.

And with five more starts this season, he’ll have four straight seasons of 32 starts for the Cubs.

“I think the simplicity of his delivery and the repeatability of that and avoiding injury is a big part of what you’re seeing right now,” Maddon said. “His velocity has come back a little bit. His change is becoming more pertinent. He’s got the curve ball. And the cutter – that comes and goes a little bit, but when that’s acces, that’s when he’s got a really good night going on.

“So he’s reinvented himself, his delivery’s outstanding, and he’s stayed healthy.”

And he can pitch. And adjust in game.

On Monday, he gave up a single, stolen base and single to the first two batters he faced for the first run of the game.

In the second, he gave up a leadoff home run to Michael Conforto, and then walked Kevin Plawecki and pitcher Noah Syndergaard back to back with two outs. That cost another run when Amad Rosario followed with a run-scoring single.

But after Austin Jackson followed with another single to load the bases, Lester got Wilmer Flores to pop to first to end the inning and allowed only a walk the rest of the way.

He retired seven consecutive after the Jackson single until Rosario reached on third-baseman David Bote’s error – then he picked off Jackson with an easy throw to first as Jackson took an enormous lead apparently based on old yips-filled scouting reports.

Conforto walked with one out in the sixth for the only runner he allowed after that, Lester leaving with a 4-3 lead.

Plawecki kept him from getting the win when he led off the seventh with a homer off Steve Cishek.

But back-to-back doubles leading off the bottom of the seventh by Anthony Rizzo and Ben Zobrist regained the lead for the Cubs, who added one more on Willson Contreras’ RBI groundout later in the inning.

Rizzo, who earlier Monday was named National League Player of the Week, added one more in the eighth with a solo home run.