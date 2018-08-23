Jay Cutler signs to play another season — on his wife’s show ‘Very Cavallari’

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler appear together in a promo for "Very Cavallari." | E! Entertainment

Reality TV viewers haven’t seen the last of Kristin Cavallari, her staff of gal pals and her deadpan Bear of a husband.

Three days before the first season finale of “Very Cavallari,” E! announced that the series starring the fashion entrepreneur and alum of MTV’s “Laguna Beach” and “The Hills” will return next year with Season 2.

Calling the show a “breakout hit,” E! said in the Season 2 announcement that Cavallari’s series has grown week to week in the ratings and has some of the youngest and richest viewers on ad-supported TV. The median viewer age is 36.

In its first season, “Very Cavallari” has devoted most of its airtime to Cavallari’s preparations to open a retail outlet for her Uncommon James jewelry line in Nashville and her sometimes strained friendships with the business’ employees. But the scene-stealer has been Cavallari’s husband, former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, whose blase personality, down-to-earth lifestyle and wry commentary bring a welcome balance to his wife’s bubbly enthusiasm.

“We look forward to continue watching Kristin expand her businesses, manage her headstrong staff, and of course we can’t wait for more hilarious moments from fan favorite Jay Cutler,” E! exec Amy Introcaso-Davis said in the Thursday announcement.

Promos for the season finale, airing at 9 p.m. Sunday on E!, indicate Cavallari will finally open her store but will be agitated by several mistakes by her staff.