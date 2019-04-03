Veteran forward Otto Porter speaks, and the young Bulls continue to listen

WASHINGTON – Otto Porter won’t be hard to find this summer.

He made that abundantly clear on Wednesday, sitting in a chair at the John Thompson Athletic Center on the campus of Georgetown University, still nursing a bum shoulder.

“I would be right where you are right now,’’ Porter said, pointing toward the practice court of the facility. “A lot. And I’ll be in Chicago a lot. Those are the two places you will definitely see me.’’

Good news for the Bulls, especially because they will be leaning on the veteran forward to make sure this rebuild continues to head in what they deem is the right direction.

That means everyone rowing the boat at the same time, and doing so as often as possible as a group. Guard Zach LaVine already insisted that he would help facilitate the players getting together for offseason workouts, and Porter was also in on that idea.

If he can get his teammates to make the track to Georgetown – where he played two seasons – even better.

“I’m never leaving this place,’’ Porter said, hours before the Bulls ended a five-game losing streak by beating the Wizards 115-114. “This is always going to be my home, so anytime I can come back to Georgetown or come back to D.C., you know I’m always going to pay my respects. This isn’t just this is where I went to school. No, this is part of my family. That’s what I believe in, that’s how strong this brotherhood of Georgetown is to me.’’

And for Porter it’s about strengthening a new brotherhood.

Since being acquired Feb. 6 from the Wizards, Porter didn’t even get the chance to play with a healthy Wendell Carter Jr. (left thumb surgery) or a Denzel Valentine (ankle surgery). Heck, because of the shoulder problems, the Porter sample size is small with most of his teammates.

The veteran forward only saw 15 games with the Bulls, but also helped the Bulls to a 7-8 record in those games – basically a third of their total wins this season.

“I can’t wait to get [Carter] back for sure,’’ Porter said of finally all working out together. “I can’t wait for everybody to get back and be healthy because it’s going to be very important to our development this summer and to what we want to accomplish next year.’’

So is Porter.

What he gives coach Jim Boylen is not only another voice in the locker room, but another ball-handler/pick-and-roll guy on the floor.

“I didn’t realize he was such a poised, kind of calm guy when things are chaotic,’’ Boylen said of Porter. “When you’re a coach and look down the bench to see a guy who can do that, it’s just a great feeling. I also think his voice resonated as the year went on. He spoke up [Wednesday] morning in our film. We need more of that. I know that sounds like little things. But any time a guy can Amen what you’re doing, it’s important.’’

His voice must have resonated against his former team, because in the final seconds and trailing by one, Chicagoan Walt Lemon Jr. was given the ball in his hands and the chance to play hero. The former G-Leaguer did just that, drawing the foul and making both free throws with 1.8 seconds left to finish with a game-high 24 points.

“It means a lot,’’ Lemon said. “No one really expected me to be here, and the fact that the Bulls gave me a chance to play here, and now a chance to win an NBA game, I can’t ask for more. I’m truly humbled that coach would put the ball in my hands at that time.’’