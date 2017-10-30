Veteran Patrick Sharp embracing more limited role with Blackhawks

Maybe at another stage of his career, maybe in another city, Patrick Sharp would bristle at this role — third-liner, veteran mentor, power-play specialist. Maybe when he was younger and the stat sheet mattered more to him, Sharp would stew more on his ice time, or on his current points drought.

But with age and strife comes perspective and wisdom. Sharp has been around long enough to know how fortunate he is to be in the city he loves and the organization he loves. And he’s been around long enough to know that if he keeps plugging away, the goals and points will come.

“It’s a long season,” Sharp said. “It is frustrating, individually and from a team standpoint, when things aren’t going your way. But you’ve got to recognize that it’s a six-month regular season, 82 games, and you’re going to have your ups and downs. It’s important to stay focused, stay patient, and keep getting better.”

Sharp, with two goals and two assists through 12 games, is something of a microcosm of the Hawks right now. He’s mired in a dreadful scoring drought — no points in his last six games — but feels like he’s on the verge of breaking through. Before Saturday’s loss in Colorado, when just about everybody had a bad night, Sharp had 10 shots on goal in a two-game span against Vegas and Nashville. He knows the opportunities are there. He believes the bounces — and the goals — will come.

Patrick Sharp has been happy to be back in Chicago, but is still looking to regain his scoring touch. (Getty Images)

“I feel like I’m a little more aggressive with the puck,” Sharp said. “The feeling-out process should be well over by now, and I’m just trying to get comfortable. I think [Artem Anisimov] and I have taken better strides playing together, but we’re still looking for some production. Playing with a centerman like that, who’s good in all three zones, I’ve got to find a way to make him better, as well.”

For most of Sharp’s Blackhawks career, he’s been a star player — a four-time 30-goal scorer, a fixture in the top six, an alternate captain. And the one time he was consistently a “third-liner” came during the 2015 playoffs on a line with fellow offensive standouts Antoine Vermette and Teuvo Teravainen, a difference-making line without which the Hawks don’t win the Stanley Cup.

His role is different now. He’s been on the third line since day one, and while he’s he’s still on the power play, Sharp has played fewer than 15 minutes in eight of the last 10 games. Since his first full season with the Hawks back in 2007-08, he never averaged fewer than 16:49 per game, typically playing 18-19 minutes a night.

But there has been no sulking from Sharp. He has embraced the new role, and has gladly taken 19-year-old rookie Alex DeBrincat — a sharpshooter much like himself — under his wing.

“I trust in the coaching staff to put not only me but everybody into a situation to best succeed as a team,” Sharp said. “So I’ve never once looked at the [stat] sheet after a game and complained, or been pumped about high ice time.”

Two years in Dallas, including an injury-riddled 2016-17 campaign that saw him miss two separate months with a concussion and that ended in hip surgery, have put things in perspective for Sharp, who hasn’t hid how thrilled he is to be back in Chicago.

“As players, accepting a different role as your career goes on is all part of it,” Joel Quenneville said. “Sharpie’s had a good attitude right from day one.”

Sharp is healthy, happy and comfortable in his role. But he’ll feel even better if and when the goals start to come.

“Dealing with the ups and downs, the pressures of playing — I still feel like I did 10 years ago,” Sharp said. “I feel comfortable being back in Chicago, playing with my friends and teammates in the organization I want to play for. But I want to be able to contribute at a high level. That’s why I came back here. I didn’t just come back to put the jersey on, I wanted to come back and have a good season. Hopefully I’m on my way.”

