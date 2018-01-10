Report: Bears likely to bring back Vic Fangio

If Matt Nagy was the Bears’ No. 1 priority, then Vic Fangio is 1-A.

As several Chicago Sun-Times stories have made clear, Fangio and his work as the Bears’ defensive coordinator over the past three seasons are integral as the team moves forward.

Bears GM Ryan Pace said: “You know that I have a ton of respect for Vic, and we’re talking to Vic right now. We thought, ‘Let this play out.’ ’’

That strategy appears to be working. Fangio’s chances of returning improved late Tuesday with the Packers reportedly expected to hire Mike Pettine as defensive coordinator and the Chargers retaining coordinator Gus Bradley.

According to NFL Network reporter Ian Rappoport, in all likelihood, the Bears will bring back Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator.

Fangio was one of six candidates who interviewed for the Bears’ head-coaching vacancy after the team fired John Fox.

The team presented Nagy as the new coach on Tuesday.

Chicago Sun-Times reporter Adam Jahns, who broke the story on Nagy’s hiring, has reported that the Bears strongly want Fangio to return and the 59-year-old veteran has been open to it.