Victor Oladipo out for season due to ruptured tendon in knee: report

Victor Oladipo being taken off the court on a stretcher after suffering an injury. | Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Pacers guard Victor Oladipo will miss the remainder of the 2018-19 season after suffering a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee, reports The Athletic.

Oladipo needed to be carried off the court on a stretcher after suffering the injury in the team’s 110-106 win over the Raptors on Wednesday night. He underwent an MRI on Thursday that apparently revealed the severity of the damage.

The Pacers will sorely miss Oladipo, who made his first All-Star team last season in a major breakout performance that also earned him Most Improved Player of the Year honors. The guard had continued to be productive this season by averaging 18.8 points and 5.6 assists per game for one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

Veteran swingman Tyreke Evans and first-round pick Aaron Holiday could see more action as a result of Oladipo’s absence.

Pacers coach Todd McMillan said after the Pacers’ win that the team needed to have Oladipo’s back the same way he always has had theirs.

“That kid has a beautiful spirit,” McMillan said, via the Indy Star. “He is the most positive guy on this team. He has always been one to try to lift his team, lift us. We got to lift him now. We have to support him now in this time.”