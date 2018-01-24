Video: Diddy thinks it’s time the world gets over ‘Nipplegate’

Sean "Diddy" Combs thinks people need to move on from the infamous 2004 Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction. | Robyn Beck/Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs was there the night Janet Jackson had an infamous wardrobe malfunction during her Super Bowl halftime performance with Justin Timberlake.

And now 14 years later, Diddy thinks it’s time for people to get over it.

Diddy appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Tuesday. He discussed the “Nipplegate” fiasco, and how he thinks the Timberlake, who is headlining Super Bowl LII’s halftime show, should invite Jackson to perform with him on stage Feb. 4.

“I think that would be great,” Diddy said. “It’s time to move on and I think she’s in a great place. The world just needs to get over it.”

Diddy also vented about how his 2004 Super Bowl halftime performance was overshadowed by the debacle.

“I’m still upset at that Super Bowl because I put like six months of my life into the preparation and then nobody knew I performed,” Diddy said.

And in case you forgot Diddy was there, here’s photo evidence that he did, in fact, perform in that Super Bowl:

Watch a snippet of the interview below:

