Video: Panarin works on stickhandling with dog’s help

Panarin plays keep away with his dog while practicing his stickhandling skills. | Artemi Panarin/Instagram

Man’s best friend is helping man improve his skills to succeed on the ice.

Artemi Panarin shared an entertaining video on Instagram Sunday of him playing keep away with his dog by using a wiffle ball and hockey stick. At the same time, the former Blackhawks forward was also keeping fresh with his stickhandling skills during a Blue Jackets off day.

Помогаем друг другу развиваться💪💪💪 Какие #собаки нравятся вам? Helping each other to improve our skills.💪💪💪 I want to know what kind of #dogs do you like?

“Helping each other improve our skills,” Panarin wrote in the caption of the video.

This isn’t the first time Panarin shared a video of him playing with his dog. He posted a video captioned, “new defenseman” on Instagram last season.

Новый защитник👆 New defenseman👆

Panarin’s dog really is the hockey player’s best friend.