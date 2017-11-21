Video: Turkeys watch NFL before getting pardoned by the White House

US President Donald Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkey Drumstick in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on November 21, 2017. | Jim Watson/Getty Images

President Donald Trump took part on Tuesday of the annual weird tradition of pardoning turkeys during Thanksgiving week.

“Wishbone” and “Drumstick,” two turkeys who traveled from Minnesota to Washington D.C., met at the White House where both would get pardoned for the crime of being turkeys.

Before the turkeys met the President and First Lady in the Rose Garden, Wishbone and Drumstick got to have a little R&R in their hotel room. While sitting on what appear to be full-sized beds, the two turkeys did what most Americans do on Sundays in the fall — they watched the Saints beat the Redskins on Sunday.

Trump ultimately pardoned both of Wishbone and Turkey, while noting that he’s been “very active in overturning” executive actions taken by former President Barrack Obama. But Trump couldn’t override Obama’s turkey pardons.

“I have been informed by the White House counsel’s office that Tater and Tot’s pardons cannot, under any circumstances, be revoked,” Trump joked. “So, Tater and Tot, you can rest easy.”

Both Drumstick and his friend Wishbone will live out their years at Virginia Tech’s “Gobbler’s Rest” enclosure, where last year’s pardoned turkeys — Tater and Tot — are living.

Follow me on Twitter: @madkenney