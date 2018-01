Newspaper covers of Vikings’ miracle win over Saints

Headline writers and designers from newspapers around the country had a field day with the Minnesota Vikings’ miraculous 29-24 comeback victory Sunday over the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

Take a look at some of the covers from newspapers around the nation.

THE ADVOCATE

Louisiana

DAILY NEWS

New York

STAR-TRIBUNE

Minnesota

NEWSDAY

New York

ST. PAUL PIONEER PRESS

Minnesota

THE TIMES-PICAYUNE

New Orleans