What was the big deal over the Vikings’ ‘meaningless’ extra point?

With players, coaches and even media members all over the field, what was the point of the Vikings lining up to try an extra point in a game that already had been decided? Don’t ask that of gamblers who bet on the Vikings at -5.5.

Though there was no time left and the Vikings led 29-24 after Stefon Diggs’ beyond-incredible 61-yard touchdown reception, NFL rules require that a team still attempts the point after touchdown.

Huge dollars were riding on that meaningless, anti-climactic PAT, for which the Vikings opted to take a kneel-down.

💰MILLIONS SWING

If Vikings kick & make EXTRA POINT, nearly every Minnesota bettor WINS. Kneeling resulted in most Minnesota bettors losing. pic.twitter.com/26dejx01qk — RJ Bell (@RJinVegas) January 15, 2018

Those who backed the Vikings at 5 and the hook — the game opened -4.5 at some books — no doubt hoped their team would put aside sportsmanship and run it in against the eight defenders the Saints brought out of the locker room in the post-miracle mayhem.

Watch the reaction in Vegas when quarterback Case Keenum took a knee.

When they kneel for the deciding point lol pic.twitter.com/UXD9sMevmJ — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) January 15, 2018

Not quite like the reaction across the country on Diggs’ incredible TD run.

Diggs’ unexpected touchdown caused the total points line of 47 to go over and was doubly hard on Saints fans who had their team on the money line at +200.