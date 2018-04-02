Villanova crushes Michigan 79-62 for second national title in three years

SAN ANTONIO — Maybe it was Villanova sixth man Donte DiVincenzo’s night of nights at the offensive end. Or maybe it was the Wildcats’ relentless rebounding. Or could it have been the highest-scoring team in the country’s own brand of lock-down defense, which is ferocious when it needs to be?

What was the key to the Wildcats’ 79-62 romp over Michigan in the national title game? It was all of those things, of course, and many more.

Even on a night when national player of the year Jalen Brunson struggled with his post-up game and got into foul trouble, college basketball’s big ’Cats roared. Even when Eric Paschall and Omari Spellman provided little offensive punch, things were almost never in doubt.

There can be no doubt — at all — about which was the best team in the land this season. It was 36-4 Villanova, which became the fourth team ever to rip through six NCAA Tournament victories by double-digit margins. Michigan State did it in 2000, Duke a year later and North Carolina in 2009.

Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo, star of Monday's championship game, soars over Michigan defenders for a bucket. (AP/David J. Phillip)

Michigan (33-8) gave it a memorable run, winning the Big Ten tournament and then vanquishing five more foes in the Big Dance. But coach John Beilein was left one victory short of 800 for his great career. The Wolverines are still searching for their first title since 1989; they’ve been runners-up four times since.

And the Big Ten? Still no titles since the aforementioned Michigan State team cut down the nets. That’s 18 years and counting — during which the ACC has won seven of them, the Big East six and the SEC three.

Brunson, the former Stevenson star, joins an exclusive list of players of the year to win the title in the same season. The last four: Kansas’ Danny Manning in 1988, Duke’s Christian Laettner in 1992, Duke’s Shane Battier in 2001 and Kentucky’s Anthony Davis in 2012. Just what that foursome needed — a point guard — to round out what would be an insanely good starting five.

DiVincenzo finished with 31 points, the most ever for a non-starter in a title game and the most in a title game since Manning scored 31 in ’88.

Bulls guard Ryan Arcidiacono, a captain of the Wildcats’ 2016 title team, stood arm-in-arm on the court with former teammate Kris Jenkins after the game and recalled how DiVincenzo missed out the fun as a redshirt that season.

“Man, we knew how bad he wanted it,” Arcidiacono said.

Jenkins, who hit the buzzer-beating three to beat North Carolina for the championship two years ago, watched a crowd of reporters nearly swallow DiVincenzo, the college game’s newest superstar, whole.

“Have yourself a moment, Cenzo!” Jenkins shouted.

Villanova — the best program in the land? — has its second championship in three years. Seventeenth-year coach Jay Wright, once known as a guy who didn’t win the big one, now stands at the top of the heap.

How far the big ’Cats have come from their first title, which came in one of the greatest upsets of all time over Georgetown in 1985. Now it’s ’Nova the rest of the country is chasing.