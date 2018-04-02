How to watch Villanova vs. Michigan in the 2018 NCAA Tournament title game

A wild 2018 NCAA Tournament comes to its grand conclusion Monday with the national championship game between Villanova and Michigan. The action begins at 8:20 p.m. CT and will be broadcast live on TBS in addition to online live streaming.

Villanova is trying to win its second national championship in three years after stunning North Carolina with Kris Jenkins’ buzzer beater in the 2016 title game. This year’s team steamrolled its way to the final with five straight double-digit victories and will look to put the finishing touches on a run of pure dominance.

The Wildcats not only blew out Radford and Alabama in the first two rounds, but crushed West Virginia by 12, Texas Tech by 12 and Kansas by 16. Along the way, it became clear they would be this tournament’s team to beat.

Now the Wolverines will get last crack at pulling off that victory after their comeback win over Loyola. Mo Wagner has been a force for Michigan in the last four games, averaging 17.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per contest.

However, it’s hard not to notice that Michigan’s road to this game included wins over the 14th, sixth, seventh, ninth and 11th seeds. Beating the likes of Villanova will be a whole different ballgame from topping Houston or Florida State.

Time: 8:20 p.m. CT

TV: TBS

Live stream: March Madness Live